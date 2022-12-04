True Severity of Rams’ Matthew Stafford Injury Revealed: Report

The NFL world now knows why Matthew Stafford was placed into concussion protocol by the Los Angeles Rams despite not being diagnosed with a concussion.

Additionally, fans and NFL media now know why Stafford was a scratch for the Rams’ last second 27-23 heartbreaker against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 4.

Turns out his ailment is worse than originally thought per head coach Sean McVay.

True Severity of Injury

Addressing the media following the loss, McVay revealed what Stafford is really dealing with when asked if the Super Bowl winning quarterback is done for the season.

“He’s got a spinal cord contusion,” McVay revealed.

That now explains why Stafford was labeled having an injured neck. And why he’s been absent from playing for the Rams during this late stretch.

And before revealing the usual extent of those types of injuries, McVay gave a long pause…then answered that there’s a “good chance” that pulling the plug on him for the rest of the season is in the cards for the Rams.

With Stafford likely heading to injured reserve the rest of the season, it’ll mark the first time since the 2019 season that he’ll be limited to less than 10 starts in a single season. That was during a time Stafford was with the Detroit Lions and his season ended with fractured bones on his back on November 3, 2019 against the Oakland Raiders.

His personal streak of 45 consecutive starts came to an end this season in Week 10 at home against the Arizona Cardinals when he got placed into concussion protocol.

Rams Nearly Had Another Scare at QB

The Rams nearly lost another quarterback…again.

John Wolford, who dealt with his own neck ailment and was ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 game, had his own scare.

Wolford, as described by Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, got “clobbered” during a play and had to leave momentarily.

John Wolford is in the medical tent after getting clobbered on that sack. Bryce Perkins is studying a tablet. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 4, 2022

Wolford managed to play through the bad foot, though. He ended his day finishing 14-of-26 passing for 178 yards and threw two interceptions, including the clinching pick on fourth and 21:

Wolford was also sacked four times against the Seahawks. His top receiving target was Brandon Powell, who finished with four grabs for 39 yards and caught all four of his targeted throws. Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee meanwhile tied for the most targets by Wolford at five. Both finished with two receptions, with the former having the most yardage at 48 and averaged 24 yards a catch. Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson also reeled in two catches on their end — with “Benny Skow” ending his day with 30 yards including a 22-yard sideline grab and Jefferson adding 39 yards, including his own sideline haul that was good for 23 yards.

Also, newly activated Austin Trammell — who went from practice squad member to being activated to the active roster for the Seattle game following Allen Robinson going on IR last week before the Chiefs game — caught his first NFL pass on an 8-yard connection. The Rams, though, only delivered one 30-yard play against the ‘Hawks which was on an Atwell grab.

The Rams fared better through the ground game by averaging 5.2 yards per carry and ended with 171 yards. Cam Akers ended his day with two rushing touchdowns — his first multiple touchdown game in 2022 and his first two-score outing since November 23, 2020 at Tampa Bay, when he scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the 27-24 road win over the Buccaneers.