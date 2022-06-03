Young Rams Receiver Sends Off Stirring Warning for 2022

One Los Angeles Rams receiver unfortunately never got the chance to flourish inside the “Rams House” after being lured in during the 2021 offseason.

And this option was considered one of the first offseason priorities for the Rams — via the 2021 NFL draft.

Tutu Atwell landed at No. 57 overall of the ’21 draft. While sitting inside their pristine draft headquarters in Malibu with the Pacific Ocean glistening outside, the Rams took in the diminutive yet talented 5-foot-9, 165-pounder because of his “explosiveness” and “dynamics” he brought to the field.

Play

Inside The Draft: Selecting Tutu Atwell | Ep. 2 The decision to select Louisville WR Tutu Atwell in the 2021 NFL Draft was not solely based on the short-term, but also for three years from draft day. Take a look inside the draft as the Los Angeles Rams select wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel:… 2021-05-07T16:00:02Z

The former Louisville Cardinal Atwell, though, endured a rough start to the league — one that saw him land on the team’s reserve/COVID list that prevented him from taking part in the first days of training camp. Then that was followed by ending the season on injured reserve with needing shoulder surgery on November 1.

Atwell would go on to watch free agent pickup Odell Beckham Jr. and fellow ’21 draft classmate Ben Skowronek earn the wide receiver reps with Cooper Kupp. Some analysts have already began believing Atwell is already in for a “make-or-break” sophomore NFL campaign.

The native of Miami, Florida, however, let it be known he’s more motivated than ever in his young pro career.

Atwell’s Message to Others

Here’s the statement Atwell fired off on his personal Twitter account on Thursday, June 2 at 2:33 p.m. PT:

Alot mf’s gone feel me this year 💯💯 Im on some other sh”&$ 💯 — Tutu Atwell Jr (@tutuatwell) June 2, 2022

The “Warrior of Liberty City” who was featured in the popular Starz documentary series shortened his expletives, but sent off the warning to future opponents that this season is clearly personal for him.

He also included this promise via his personal Instagram page, pointing out how year two “is going to be a movie” for him:

Atwell Has Captured Online & Analyst Attention

Atwell’s “they’re going to feel me” type tweet wasn’t the only attention-grabbing Twitter statement. He found a way to allow his hands become a trendy topic on the social media website.

The Rams shared how they held a “meeting in the end zone” at their practice facility next to Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, June 1. But near the 12 second mark, it’s Atwell who delivered the high-concentration toe-tap drag at the corner of the end zone:

Had a meeting in the endzone today. Here's how it went: pic.twitter.com/4cmAh8gMoT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 1, 2022

Atwell has delivered similar plays like that before — when he starred for the Cardinals while facing the Atlantic Coast Conference gauntlet:

Play

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Highlights ⚡️ ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Louisville WR Tutu Atwell Sophomore 5’9 153 lbs Louisville WR Tutu Atwell is the Cardinal’s most electric playmaker since Lamar Jackson. Atwell is showing fans what it might’ve looked like if Jackson had played receiver. He’s… 2019-12-12T22:00:05Z

Despite having a down rookie season, one NFL analyst is a believer that Atwell is in for a breakout season: Adam Rank of nfl.com who called Atwell his “2022 breakout star” for the Rams on May 31:

I’m a big fan of the Rams’ second-round selection last year. Atwell didn’t log a single target on offense as a rookie, though he looked good on special teams before ultimately being waylaid by a shoulder injury. The dude has got some skills. And with Kupp and (Allen) Robinson commanding a lot of attention, he has the game-breaking ability to make some huge touchdown receptions. I know a lot of you are going to be tempted to take him in your fantasy drafts. I’m not sure he’s going to have the target share to produce in that realm, but Atwell is going to appear on some highlight reels.

Rank is a believer Atwell will have his breakthrough. Atwell’s social media posts indicates he’s more fueled than ever for 2022.