New Rams’ $27 Million Option Details Reasons Behind Staying in L.A.

The last remaining member of the Jeff Fisher regime for the Los Angeles Rams is staying three more years.

Tyler Higbee, the longtime tight end option for the Rams, spent his morning of Friday, September 29 finalizing a new extension. This one will now pay him $27 million with $17 million guaranteed — plus allows him to haul in passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford while continuing to remain an option for head coach Sean McVay.

Higbee then spent the end of Friday’s practice detailing why the deal was made.

Rare Claim Higbee Now Has

For Higbee, the opportunity to stay inside the “Rams House” surfaced three to four days ago, he revealed.

As to why he opted to get the deal done during the season, continuity and the chance to raise his family in Ventura County played an integral part in getting the deal done.

“Been here my entire career. I love this place and love this organization,” Higbee told the L.A. media inside the Rams’ locker room facility in Thousand Oaks. “I feel very grateful and blessed to be able to continue to play here.”

Higbee now holds this rare claim on the Rams and in the league: This is his third different contract with the same team he’s played for.

“Again, very blessed,” Higbee said. “I always come in here trying to earn my spot and job everyday. And work hard and put everything I love into the organization and give everything I got.”

Were There any Thoughts of Testing the Free Agent Market?

For Higbee to sign his third Rams deal speaks volumes in the league considering the allure of big money deals elsewhere, especially for Higbee’s position.

Although, there was the wonder of how long Higbee would really stick with the Rams once he signed his first deal back in 2016 after Fisher drafted him.

“At that point, I wasn’t sure it was going to be my home for this long. You just never know in this business,” Higbee said. “Again, very blessed. I love this area.”

Turns out, the climate in Thousand Oaks and the surrounding communities made his transition easier.

“I grew up in Florida so I’m a warm weather guy, and it doesn’t get much better than this out here. Been extremely blessed,” Higbee said.

Yet, was there ever any thought of “Big Rig Higs” trekking anywhere else?

“No doubt. It always crosses the mind, I think, for everybody,” Higbee said. “But again, I love this organization and I’ve given everything I’ve had for this organization. And I will continue to do the same. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This is the place where I want to be.”

There was one more reason on letting his right hand add more years to his L.A. stay once he signed the contract: A new addition to his family.

“I have an 11-month old daughter now. We’ve grown to love this community and this area and this team,” Higbee said. “I want to thank Mr. [E. Stan] Kroenke for giving me this opportunity and our front office, coaching staff for giving me this opportunity.”

For his career, Higbee has caught 317 passes, 3,239 yards and 20 touchdowns — all franchise records for tight ends. He has 11 catches for 132 yards and seven receptions good enough for the first down this season.