Tyreek Hill Reacts to Rams Jalen Ramsey Trade, Plus Sends Warning

The NFL world became abuzz when the Los Angeles Rams finalized their trade of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the morning of Sunday, March 12 — as the Miami Dolphins now have the Super Bowl 56 winner and perennial Pro Bowler.

And one of the more notable reactions? A future teammate of his in fellow Super Bowl champ and multiple Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill. Except, the “Cheetah’s” reaction was more of a warning — a playful kind.

The last time the two shared the field, Ramsey ended up getting physical on Hill during their Pro Bowl flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 6. Hill, who won his Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, shared this to Ramsey.

“If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting,” Hill directed to Ramsey, with a smiling emoji at the end.

Ramsey, himself, responded to Hill’s statement.

“My apologies, I had to take my last opportunity then & there,” Ramsey tweeted with a laughing emoji. “Won’t happen again lol.”

Ramsey Sent Final Message to the ‘Rams House’

Ramsey sent out a series of social media posts on Sunday — signifying big news on his end.

Among them included a “Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!” tweet. But that was before he posted this “mood” themed post — which let it be known Sunday was a celebration day for him.

Ramsey said he specifically prayed for this moment for about a month and is now heading to a fresh start down in South Beach.

I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾@MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

But, he wanted to ensure there were no ill feelings toward the place where he won his first Super Bowl — and the team that made the aggressive trade to lure him in back in 2019 before the midseason trade deadline.

Ramsey shared: “Before I continue on, I wanna say I love you & thank you LA Rams & LA Rams fans! I truthfully have so much more to say but maybe another time. Need y’all to know those two things though.”

Per Pro Football Reference, Ramsey ends his Rams career with 10 career interceptions, four forced fumbles, 209 total tackles, 162 solo stops, 15 tackles for a loss and delivering his first two sacks of his NFL career. He also delivered back-to-back four interception seasons in 2021 and 2022 and earned three straight Pro Bowls as a Ram.

Financial Impact of Ramsey Trade, Plus Another Future Teammate Sounds Off

Financially, the move alleviates some cap space for a Rams team that is in dire need of clearing up room.

Already, the franchise has allowed inside linebacker Bobby Wagner to walk away from his five-year $50 million deal and released edge rusher Leonard Floyd from his four-year, $64 million deal before the Ramsey trade. But per Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald, here’s what the trade opens up for the Rams.

“Rams will open up $5.6 million in cap space with the trade (assuming they did not pick up any salary. Dolphins will take on $17 million on the cap),” Fitzgerald shared Sunday.

Officially, the Ramsey trade won’t get fully processed until Wednesday, March 15 when the league 2023 calendar year officially begins through the free agency signing period. But along with “Cheetah,” another future teammate of Ramsey gave a strong reaction to Ramsey being added on: His fellow cornerback Xavien Howard.