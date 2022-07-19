Rams Should Take a Long Look at ‘Underrated’ Free Agent, Analyst Says

As fans recall, it was before 2021 training camp when the Los Angeles Rams received the devastating news that Cam Akers would be missing all of the regular season after tearing his Achilles — prompting the Rams to eventually trade for Sony Michel during camp.

This time, with the Rams set to report to UC Irvine on Saturday, July 23 to start the 2022 camp period, there are no significant injuries to be concerned about in the RB room and Michel has since joined the Miami Dolphins.

However, one analyst has still taken a glimpse of the Rams’ backfield depth and said that the Super Bowl champs should take a “long look” at one “underrated” free agent still available.

Who the Rams Should Look at Per Analyst’s Suggestion

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox unveiled his list of “most underrated free agents still available ahead of training camp” on Monday, July 18. The Rams were mentioned as one of two possibilities for this still available 28-year-old: Jalen Richard.

Knox believes Richard “is a tremendous receiving back and is woefully underrated in that role,” hence one reason why he listed the former Las Vegas Raiders RB as part of his underrated list. But Knox added why the Rams and Richard are a potential fit.

“The Los Angeles Rams should also take a long look at Richard. The Rams parted with Sony Michel this offseason, and running backs Cam Akers (Achilles) and Darrell Henderson Jr. (MCL) are both returning from injury-hampered campaigns,” Knox wrote. “Both were ineffective during the postseason — Akers averaged 2.6 yards per carry, while Henderson averaged 1.8 in the playoffs.”

But Knox pointed to another reason why Richard to the Rams makes sense: The 5-foot-8 back who has averaged five yards a carry in every season per Pro Football Reference has ties to one member of the Rams’ coaching staff.

“Los Angeles’ senior offensive assistant, Greg Olson, was also the Raiders’ offensive coordinator during Richard’s breakout 2018 campaign,” Knox said.

That campaign Knox is referring to was the season Richard posted career-best numbers in receptions with 68 and receiving yardage with 607. His 866 yards from scrimmage that season was also a career-best mark.

Excited to see Josh Jacobs tear it up in the NFL. In the meantime here's a montage of @RocketRich30 making people miss in 2018. Jalen Richard is one of my favorite Raiders and should still have a solid role on the team in 2019 #Raiders #GreatRBGroup #GettingBetter #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8zf0AAHcfC — House Scout (@HouseScout1) April 29, 2019

Who Else Would be Intrigued by Richard

The Rams weren’t the only team listed as a potential fit for the unsigned free agent.

His former employer the Raiders were also mentioned as a possibility before they begin training camp.

“A return to Las Vegas would be logical. New head coach Josh McDaniels frequently used multiple running backs in his offense with the Patriots,” Knox said. “The Raiders could also use depth, as [Kenyan] Drake is coming off of a broken ankle.”

There are Raider fans, though, who believe Richard has played his final game with the Silver and Black — the only team he’s ever suited up for in his NFL career.

A farewell/appreciation tweet for Jalen Richard. Started as an UDFA, this 75-yard TD in his 1st game proved why he was given a roster spot (and his elite pass-pro). "Spooq" was a great 3rd down back for the Raiders for the past 6 seasons. Once a Raider, Always a Raider. 🏴‍☠️🚀 pic.twitter.com/NUfPeuvMsf — JT (@CondorSZN) June 21, 2022

Richard is also coming off his worst statistical season in his career: Nine carries for 40 yards, plus 12 receptions for 72 yards with no touchdowns.

If he were to become a Ram, he would not only reunite with Olson, but play in an offense where Michel and Darrell Henderson combined for 50 catches for 304 yards and scored four times on passing plays out of the backfield.