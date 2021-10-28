Van Jefferson is ‘Aggressively’ Attacking the Ball, Rams HC Says

Once the Los Angeles Rams took Van Jefferson at No. 57 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was described by the ESPN NFL Draft coverage as a “technician” and “outstanding route runner.”

Sean McVay is witnessing just that out of the second-year wideout…but also an aggressive receiver as he described to the L.A. media on Wednesday.

McVay says the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jefferson has taken ownership of what the Rams ask the 25-year-old to do — which explains his spurt from rookie season where he didn’t start at all to year No. 2 where he’s improved his statistical totals from 2020. But McVay adds that Jefferson has been more than just a grinder at practices. He’s been viewed as conscientious and aggressive when it comes to receiving.

“He understands how to work edges on guys versus bump, aggressively attacking the football and then really just having an ownership of the system,” McVay said. “(Also) the things that we’re trying to get done, where he fits within the framework of the different concepts and it’s getting better and better.”





Jefferson Fundamentally Sound

Last season, Jefferson only caught 19 footballs for 220 yards and one touchdown.

But now, Jefferson has surpassed all three of his totals by two receptions, 84 yards and two TD’s.

McVay points out that Jefferson’s development never came overnight.

“I think he’s really worked hard. You can see he’s a really conscientious player,” McVay told reporters. “He’s making a lot of plays that should give him a lot of confidence.”

The scoring plays showed the technical side and aggressive nature of Jefferson.

On Sunday, October 24 in the 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson first attacked with an outside release then pushed off with his left hand to create enough separation working against Jerry Jacobs before turning and winning the jump ball. But this early touchdown, which became Matthew Stafford’s 300th career TD pass, shows what McVay described as Jefferson working against a potential bump at the line and ends with Jefferson exhibiting his conscientious side.

Former Florida #Gators WR Van Jefferson with his third career NFL touchdown for the #Rams.

Against the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson is working against a grabby Marco Wilson in the end zone. Jefferson, however, gets instinctive the moment he sees the ball coming his way. He manages to fight off and get in front of Wilson to complete the score.

Matthew Stafford lanza pase de anotación a Van Jefferson Cardinals 7-10 Rams

Then, on the first TD of the season for both he and Stafford, Jefferson takes advantage of the QB’s play fake to draw in the linebackers to the phantom run. Jefferson does his part by separating himself against two Chicago Bear defensive backs with this maneuver:

The first TD to Jefferson. Play fake to the right with Kupp blocking down.

Every Bears LB bites, allowing Van to run behind them directly at the safety.

A hard step to the outside, before breaking it back to the inside and the open field. This is going to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/rKhtDPLl3W — SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) September 13, 2021

In an offense where Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are the tone setters among the WR unit, Jefferson has given the Rams an added deep presence. According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson has 234 yards on medium (10-19 yards) to deep routes (20 yards or more). All three of his TD’s were in the intermediate center, intermediate right or deep right.

McVay, though, thinks the best is yet to come, saying, “There’s still things that we can continue to just improve on to really be at the upper echelon, but feel really good about Van, I think he’s made a lot of really good progress.”

Jefferson & Teammates Notice the Work Being Done

McVay isn’t the only Ram witnessing Jefferson’s ascension.

One teammate who was part of the Rams’ 2020 Draft class likes what he sees.

“Man, Van is special,” safety Jordan Fuller said via the team website. “He has great routes, great speed, great hands, but probably what people don’t see is his work ethic, too, how serious he takes the game.”

“He’s just continuing to progress, and that’s what you want,” Stafford added. “You just want to see a guy with drive and with the right attitude. He just comes in here every single day working his tail off, trying to get better, and it’s producing on the field.”

Jefferson has made his strides and is being more aggressive toward the ball. But for him, it’s a daily habit to continue to perfect himself as he continues to find ways to thrive for the Rams.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Jefferson said. “I’m just perfecting my craft and being the best player I can be, learning from the older guys, and just gaining the trust of my coaches and (quarterback) Matt (Stafford). That’s what I try to do every day, just come in and be the best I can be, and everything else will take care of itself.”