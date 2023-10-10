Analyst Reveals What Rams Receive in Van Jefferson Trade

As loaded the Los Angeles Rams are at wide receiver, it appeared they were going to be one less a wideout in trade deadline month.

Per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, October 10, the Rams were looking into trading 2020 second round selection Van Jefferson. One reason behind the trade idea is Jefferson’s lack of action from the Rams’ Sunday, October 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sure enough, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons have made a deal to land the Super Bowl winning wide receiver. But what do the Rams get in return?

Rams Adding New Draft Selections in Jefferson Trade

Per Rapoport, the Rams became involved in a 2025 swap.

“The Falcons have agreed to trade for Rams WR Van Jefferson. It’s a 2025 pick swap — 6th and 7th rounders,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “They hope to recapture his play from 2021. A low-risk, high-reward deal.”

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to trade for #Rams WR Van Jefferson. It’s a 2025 pick swap — 6th and 7th rounders. They hope to recapture his play from 2021. A low-risk, high-reward deal. pic.twitter.com/r5eowZIWjC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

The Rams continue to stockpile on the draft picks through their recent string of trades. Back in March 2023, the Rams acquired a third round selection from the Miami Dolphins in the Jalen Ramsey trade. Cam Akers’ trade involved a conditional 2026 sixth round selection.

Jefferson has shown flashes of the potential that made him a day two pick. But he’s had an oft-injured career including missing a significant portion of the 2022 season. Furthermore, the emergence of two younger wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have also helped advance the idea of dealing away Jefferson.

Analyst Originally Thought Jefferson Would be Fit for Jets

Before the deal, Jake Mozarsky of FanSided was one who believed Jefferson would be a fit for the New York Jets, who are dealing with their own wide receiver room issues, notably involving depth. And the Jets happen to also be aiming to shop one of their own wideouts in Mecole Hardman.

“Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Jets look into Jefferson, especially if Mecole Hardman is traded,” Mozarsky posted on X. “Depends on what they’re willing to give up/ what the Rams want for Jefferson, but the WR room in N.Y. is thin behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.”

Wouldn’t be surprised to see the #Jets look into Jefferson, especially if Mecole Hardman is traded. Depends on what they’re willing to give up/ what the Rams want for Jefferson, but the WR room in NY is thin behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard https://t.co/O4CzTTTXpH — Jake Mozarsky (@jmozarsky) October 10, 2023

Then, there was the thought on if the Rams and Jets can pull off an even swap of wide receivers.

In the case of Hardman, he would’ve re-teamed with a former Kansas City Chiefs teammate of his in Demarcus Robinson if he were to head to the Rams. As it is, there’s also a past Jets connection inside the “Rams House” with former NYJ offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in the building.

But again, the Rams are stockpiled at wide receiver and just welcomed back the WR1 Cooper Kupp into the lineup. For Heavy on Jets reporter Paul “Boy Green” Esden, he believes Hardman would be a better fit at a place Hardman knows quite well.

“I think the easiest trade to make in the world is shipping Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs,” Esden suggested. “Probably will only be for a Day three pick, but better than nothing and that will open up other opps for other WRs on the Jets. Still strange how it didn’t work out, but better to rip it off.”

I think the easiest trade to make in the world is shipping Mecole Hardman back to the #Chiefs. Probably will only be for a Day 3 pick, but better than nothing & that will open up other opps for other WRs on the #Jets. Still strange how it didn't work out, but better to rip it… https://t.co/rKL78wS19P — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 10, 2023

But now, Jefferson gets a fresh start in Atlanta where Desmond Ridder will begin feeding him the football, plus he’ll be in a room with Kyle Pitts and Drake London.