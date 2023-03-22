Members of Rams’ 2022 Super Bowl Team Reuniting in NFC North

One NFC North team is adding to the past Los Angeles Rams representation, making two signings on Monday, March 22.

The first signing made by Minnesota was the Vikings adding wide receiver/return ace Brandon Powell, who reached an agreement to a one-year deal per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Then before 5:40 p.m. Eastern, the Vikings officially announced they’ve agreed to terms with linebacker Troy Reeder — who was with the L.A. Chargers and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

And with the additions, both now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Powell & Reeder With the Rams

While not bona fide stars on the Rams, both men delivered their impact when called upon.

Beginning with Powell, he’s best remembered for his special teams theatrics — including from 2021 this 61-yard punt return for a touchdown while accompanied by a somersault against his eventual new team.

Powell, though, would receive increased chances of lining up at wide receiver as the injuries piled up inside the “Rams House.” He ended up putting together personal bests of 24 catches, 156 receiving yards, seven catches good for a first down plus carried the football 17 times for 80 yards on designed jet sweep runs. Six of his carries surpassed the first down marker according to Pro Football Reference.

As a return man, Powell delivered 177 punt return yards on 24 return attempts. He also added 605 yards on kick returns. He went on to deliver 813 total return yards in his two seasons with the Rams.

As for Reeder, he spent his first three seasons in the league with the Rams. He went on to play in 49 regular season games with 25 starts per PFR.

He managed to start in eight games as a rookie in 2019, ending that season with 58 tackles and 36 solo stops. The following season, and when Staley was still on the staff, Reeder’s numbers boosted to 81 tackles, 53 solo, five stops behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks. His best season was the 2021 Super Bowl run — when he delivered 91 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and intercepted two passes. And he posted that production while starting in 10 games.

In his one season with the Chargers, Reeder never got the chance to crack the starting lineup. His numbers dipped to just 11 tackles with six solo stops, both career lows for him.

Could 2 More Rams Head East?

The Rams are also in the process of learning where two more members of their 2022 roster and ’21 Super Bowl run are heading.

Beginning with nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson, he held a meeting that “went well” with the New York Giants on Tuesday, March 21 per Art Stapleton of USA Today.

“Those asking about A’Shawn Robinson and the Giants: I’ve been told the visit went well and a signing is still possible, even though nothing went down immediately. Stay tuned,” Stapleton posted.

Meanwhile, over in the AFC East and in Western New York, the Buffalo Bills not only hosted offensive guard David Edwards on Tuesday, but Bills fans are hopeful that their offensive line can add the veteran right guard and past Super Bowl winner.

The Bills have already parted ways with former Ram Rodger Saffold in free agency. However, Edwards’ former Rams teammate Von Miller is set to return from his torn ACL.