Rams Adding Towering DB With the ‘Length & Build’ for the Perimeter CB

The Los Angeles Rams are far from finished from adding to their 2023 roster.

Following signing undrafted rookie free agent nose tackle Taron Vincent out of Ohio State to add to the defensive line, the Rams on Tuesday, May 16 have now added towering 6-foot-2 cornerback Vincent Gray — who was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was the first to report.

Four players were claimed off of waivers today: – The Packers claimed T DJ Scaife

– The Rams claimed DB Vincent Gray

– The Jets claimed DB Javelin Guidry

– The Steelers claimed DE Manny Jones — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2023

Gray Intrigued Draft Expert With 1 Element

Gray, like Vincent, is another UDFA. Although, Gray entered the league last season out of Michigan.

Before the draft, nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein praised one intangible Gray possessed: his size. Zierlein identified Gray’s 6-foot-2, 196-pound frame as having the “length and build of an NFL perimeter corner.” Furthermore, Zierlein saw a Wolverines defender who showed improvement toward the end of his final collegiate season.

“Two-year starter with NFL size and athletic traits to expect continued improvement on the next level. Gray has good footwork and balance for a taller corner and shows trust in his footwork and technique that many younger cornerbacks don’t have,” Zierlein wrote in his evaluation. “He can gather and hound underneath routes and has the length and strength to make contested catches a serious chore for wideouts. The big concern will be Gray’s top-end speed, as there are instances on tape where he simply could not keep up with the man across from him. He has the talent to become a CB3/4, but might need protection within the scheme.”

He also added how Gray is “well-versed” in the press coverage scheme Michigan ran. But as physical Gray was against wide receivers, he dropped in the draft for this glaring stat: Zero interceptions during his college career.

Gray, additionally, noticeably had his struggles with make up speed once wideouts slipped past him after giving up ground. As for his Saints career, Gray never got the chance to crack the active 53-man roster but spent his time with the practice squad.

State of the Rams’ DB Room

Gray’s addition also comes off the heels of the Rams’ decision to waive Jaiden Woodbey.

The Fontana, California native was a post draft addition by the Rams following the 2023 draft. The safety Woodbey, though, was among the trio of Rams waives on Tuesday.

Gray, though, is bringing some needed height in the CB room as a depth piece. Currently, he and 2021 draft pick Robert Rochell are the tallest CBs at 6-foot-2. But outside of those two, it’s an undersized group.

Projected starters Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant stand under 6-foot-1, with the latter the smallest at 5-foot-11. Everyone else who’s a natural CB are 6-feet or under. And that includes sixth round draft find Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who stands at nearly 5-foot-7.

Unfortunately for the Rams, not much is expected from them heading to the 2023 season. ESPN analyst Mike Clay handed the Rams a 32nd ranking for their CB unit on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 CB unit by Clay is the Miami Dolphins — who now have former Rams captain Jalen Ramsey helping bolster that unit.