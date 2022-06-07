Von Miller Reflects on Being Inside the ‘Rams House’

He was only there for 13 games total, but Von Miller is still remembered for his impact in helping spark the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 run.

And the edge rusher and newest $120 million defender for the Buffalo Bills is still reflective of his time inside the “Rams House,” as he shared some of his experiences with the team he won his second Super Bowl with on Hart’s “Cold As Balls” podcast on the LOL (Laugh Out Loud) You Tube Channel on Tuesday, June 7.

Miller Described Practice Atmosphere

Miller is no stranger at making Pro Bowls — eight total in his career.

Yet, practices next to the Cal Lutheran campus in Thousand Oaks didn’t feel like practice for the 33-year-old outside linebacker/defensive end. For Miller, he described as preparing for the game played the week before the Super Bowl.

“It was crazy. It felt like a Pro Bowl every day,” Miller said.

He then named off the players who welcomed him and helped lift him to his second ring.

“You look back, and you’ve got Jalen Ramsey, you’ve got Aaron Donald right next to you, got Leonard Floyd across from you, Odell Beckham, my other boy, on the other side and you got Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp…L.A. definitely does not suck big,” Miller said.

Play

Von Miller Braves The Ice To Talk Super Bowl and What's Next | Cold as Balls | LOL Network #poweredbyoldspice #VonMiller is here and he brought his patch of hair with him for good luck! I mean he did just win a Super Bowl so maybe it works!? SUBSCRIBE▶︎bit.ly/SubscribeLOL FOLLOW THE FUNNY: Facebook▶ bit.ly/LOLNetwork-FB Twitter▶ bit.ly/LOLNetwork-TW Instagram▶ bit.ly/LOLNetwork-IG YouTube▶ bit.ly/LOLNetwork-YouTube Snapchat▶ LOLNetwork Official Website▶ laughoutloud.com Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform… 2022-06-07T15:01:19Z

Miller Thought He Would Stay in One Place

Before the 2021 season, Miller was never the subject of any trade talks or waiver decisions by the Denver Broncos, the team that selected him No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

But on November 1, 2021, Miller had to finally adjust to what he called “the business side of the game.” He told Hart that he believed he was set to be a “Coloradan.”

“I had bought in,” Miller told Hart regarding staying put in Colorado. “My son was born there. I had been there for 10 years. It just felt like I was going to be in Denver forever. I understood the business side of football. I just never thought that it would happen to me. This is the team that drafted me, I won a Super Bowl here, I just felt like Denver and the team was the city for me.”

Tears filled Miller as he sat in the team facility’s parking lot one last time while addressing the Denver media. But from there, he went on to provide an added quarterback attacking presence that took pressure off Donald and Floyd, especially when both faced double teams (or in the case of Donald, sometimes a triple team).

Even in a new environment, plus getting situated at a place that had no shortage of star power and had even more scrutiny from the L.A. media, Miller maintained the approach he’s said he’s always used.

“My priorities are: Go to the facility, work hard as I possibly can and win a Super Bowl,” Miller said. “I always kept that in the frame of my mind in what I was trying to do. And I thought about my teammates, my purpose, and it helped me get through a lot of that stuff for sure.”