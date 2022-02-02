Rams’ Von Miller Shares Why he Didn’t Want to ‘Piss Off’ Tom Brady

The last time Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams and the newly, officially retired Tom Brady met on the football field, blood was spilled.

Miller smacked into the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback’s lip — causing the gash during their dramatic 30-27 Rams win that saw Brady try to pull one last heroics by helping erase a 24-point lead.

Tom Brady gets hit in the chin by Von Miller #NoCall but Brady gets flagged for yelling at the ref after pic.twitter.com/tXRVytasbz — Picks With Friends (@PicksWFriends) January 23, 2022

Brady tried to plead his case for roughing the passer, but was instead called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The two competitors, though, aren’t field enemies. Nor had any animosity toward one another. On a Tuesday, February 1 morning that saw the seven-time Super Bowl champion and 22-year veteran finally call it a career, Miller was among many NFL players — including his fellow Rams teammate Jalen Ramsey — who took to social media congratulating Brady on his brilliant career.

Yet, Miller also made his attempt to avoid getting on Brady’s bad side.

Why Miller Didn’t Want to ‘Piss Off’ Brady

Miller took to Instagram to honor his fellow NFL competitor who he’s come to befriend over the years.

Miller chose five photos for his IG post. But purposely avoided posting one in particular: Any sack that involved the edge rusher/outside linebacker tussling down Brady.

“It was hard not to use a picture of me sacking you because I didn’t wanna piss you off,” Miller jokingly said in the middle of his Instagram caption on Tuesday night.

Instead, Miller opted for five pics of him and Brady exchanging smiles, not blows or touchdowns. The 32-year-old Miller gave Brady his roses online, then revealed what going against “TB12” really did for him.

“Some of the highest points in my life involved YOU! You brought the best out of me,” Miller said. “I had some of my best games playing against you because I knew anything short of my best against you simply wouldn’t cut it! It was an honor and a privilege to play against you!”

Miller Versus Brady Through the Years

Miller met Brady 10 times on the gridiron.

While with the New England Patriots, Brady’s teams would often cross paths in the regular season and twice in the postseason with Miller’s Denver Broncos. According to Pro Football Reference, Miller snatched Brady for 7.5 sacks in the series including three games of two sacks.

Top Clip: Von Miller coaches up @ChuckHsmith on the "ghost" technique at @vonmiller's Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas last year. Bottom Clip: Von Miller back in 2012 executing the ghost technique in a game & sacking Tom Brady #PassRush Credit: @ByJonHeath (top clip) pic.twitter.com/yUVM9LLB6p — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 13, 2020

Von Miller with the speed slap.@vonmiller attacks the blocker's hands by knocking them down. Ends up sacking Tom Brady. If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #Broncos #PassRush via @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/jsmDADGvFv — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) March 27, 2020

Miller’s Broncos, however, won only one one time against Brady and the Pats during the regular season when the sack artist was on the field: The November 29, 2015 contest won by Denver 30-24.

Miller and Denver, though, would go on and get the best of Brady in the last playoff game between the Pats and Broncos: The 20-18 win at Sports Authority Field at Mile High for the AFC title on January 24, 2016.

That playoff loss to Miller and the Broncos marked the last time Brady would play Denver in the playoffs. Ironically, Brady’s last game as a Buccaneer, and in the NFL, was against a defense featuring Miller.

The veteran defender has his Sunday memories with Brady. But he says it’s not his best memory.

“The highlight of our relationship for me would be getting to hangout with you at the Kentucky Derby! That made me a FAN FOREVER!” Miller said. “We all know you are good for a COMEBACK and I like winning. Enjoy retirement bro! Maybe we can continue our battles on the (golf) links one day! All Love And Respect Tom! It was an HONOR!”