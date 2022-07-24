Rams Announce Roster Decision for ‘Extremely Long’ Option

It’s officially day one of 2022 training camp for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and the champs are currently without five players including All-Pro Jalen Ramsey because they’re on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The fifth was added on Sunday, July 24 — the day when the Rams got back onto the Crawford Field grass at UC Irvine.

Who Else Made PUP on the Rams

Tall 6-foot-6, 219-pound wide receiving option Warren Jackson became the newest name to land on the PUP list, with the Rams Twitter account announcing the roster decision on Sunday afternoon.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Placed LB Travin Howard on Non-Football Injury list

• Placed WR Warren Jackson, DB Quentin Lake, RB Kyren Williams on Physically Unable to Perform list — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2022

It is not known what injury Jackson has that placed him on PUP. But he joins a list that includes Ramsey, veteran inside linebacker Travin Howard and rookies Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams.

Jackson was labeled an “extremely long” aerial option with the “wingspan to intimidate shorter cornerbacks” as noted by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com in his draft profile of the former Colorado State wide receiver.

Jackson was a 2020 COVID opt-out and spent the entire truncated season preparing for the NFL Draft. In his final playing season in Fort Collins in 2019, Colorado, the towering Jackson earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors by catching 77 passes for 1,119 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

The CSU Ram was first picked up by the Denver Broncos as a undrafted free agent (UDFA) signing. After the Broncos waived him, he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings on August 9, 2021. The Vikings, however, waived him 13 days later.

He first arrived to the Rams on November 3, 2021 by being assigned to the practice squad. Then on February 28, 2022 — and 15 days after the Rams won Super Bowl 56 — the franchise signed Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Future WR Warren Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2022

Jackson was one of the Rams who was seen partying with the champs on Thursday evening when the team held their ring ceremony.

Ram to Also Require Surgery, Plus Another Roster Move

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, July 23 when the Rams reported for camp that Howard will undergo surgery.

“Rams LB Travin Howard, who landed on the PUP list with a groin injury, is scheduled to have core muscle surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia early this week, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport added that this injury isn’t one that will have Howard out for a lengthy period, saying “Based on the timing, he has a solid chance to be ready for the season.”

Meanwhile, the Rams also announced a roster move on report day to Irvine that impacts the quarterback room.

The Rams decided to lure back free agent Luis Perez, with the team announcing the roster decision on the day the Rams checked into their hotel.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing QB Luis Perez — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 23, 2022

Perez was last seen in the three professional football leagues outside of the NFL. In chronological order, Perez played in the defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL and recently, the United State Football League (USFL). He played for the New Jersey Generals in the latter football league.

He was also on Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions’ roster in 2019 once the AAF folded. He’ll be the fourth Rams QB alongside Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.