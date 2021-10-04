Jalen Ramsey Points to Where the Rams Can Start Their Improvement

The verbose Jalen Ramsey had to take long pauses after taking a 17-point beating at the “Rams House” on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback may have delivered one of his best all-around individual performances, especially in locking into All-Pro Arizona Cardinals wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins and denying this red zone pass in his latest toe-to-toe battle with “D-Hop.” But there was no gloating from Ramsey in front of reporters after the 37-20 smacking the Cards delivered at SoFi Stadium, which handed the Rams their first “L” in the loss column.

Instead, Ramsey didn’t want to “misspeak” as he put it. But, in his near six-minute chat with L.A. reporters, he immediately made reference to where he and the Rams can start their improvement: By uploading film.

“We’ll have to watch this film eventually,” Ramsey said near the 46 minute mark of the below postgame presser. “I don’t want to misspeak about what may or may not have happened during the game. But we’ve got to do better and play better. That wasn’t it. That wasn’t up to our standards.”





Ramsey & Rams Defense Struggled Against ‘KM1’

The main storyline by fans and media outlets leading up to the 3-0 battle was two early Most Valuable Player candidates manning the quarterback spot in the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

In the end, it was the latter who out-dueled the veteran gunslinger: Combining for 307 total yards (268 passing) and throwing two touchdown passes in the huge road win.

Murray may have been sacked three times, plus may have had the attempted TD pass attempt to “D-Hop” denied by Ramsey, but still…”KM1″ damaged the Rams by extending plays and finding weak spots in the Ram defense. Ramsey said there was no out-of-the-blue stuff the Cards threw at the Rams.

“They made plays,” Ramsey said. “Like I said, I don’t want to misspeak without watching the film. To put it this way, I don’t think coach (Raheem Morris) can call things perfect all the time. Nobody can play perfect but whatever he calls, there’s a reason why behind it. It’s on us to execute. Honestly, regardless of whether the play call was good or bad in any play, who cares. We’ve got to go out and execute that play. And I don’t think it was enough of that on our part as players. Like I said, I’ve got to go watch it.”

Ramsey Not a Fan of TNF

While Stafford told reporters that he likes the quick turnaround from taking this loss as a way to immediately move on to the next game, Ramsey is the opposite.

“No, I never like the quick turnaround coming off a win, loss, whatever. I’m not a fan of Thursday night games,” Ramsey said. “But it is what it is. It’s good for TV, I guess. It’s good for ratings, it’s good for the league, so it is what it is.”

If anything, Ramsey does acknowledge that it’s a great opportunity to bury this game early in the week leading up to Seattle versus L.A.

“We’ve got to kind of say ‘F’ this game we’ve got a game in three days, four days, and it’s an important game and another division game so we’ve got to put our focus there real quick,” Ramsey said.

But again, improvement starts in the film room to avoid a two-game slide.

“Whatever it may be, whatever it’s going to take, we need to figure it out ASAP,” Ramsey said. “We go play-by-play. Everybody knows their assignments on the plays and how the execution is supposed to look. If it’s not that, then that’s where the mistakes are.”