Bengals WR Boldly Says Rams’ Jalen Ramsey has to ‘Match Us’

We’ve yet to see any kind of trash talk or banter from the Los Angeles Rams‘ most verbose defender and talker Jalen Ramsey.

Perhaps, maybe, the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey is saving something for media day during Super Bowl week. However, one Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver couldn’t wait to fire away some verbal warning shots to Ramsey with the big game nine days away.

This wideout even let it be known through the Bengals’ team website that Ramsey and the Rams defense are “going to have to match us.”

Which Bengals Wideout Spoke?

Talking to reporters on Thursday, February 3 in the “Playoff Quote Board,” wide receiver Tyler Boyd was asked about his thoughts on the Cincy wideout core going up against, arguably, the league’s most complete defensive back.

Boyd quickly went into his own scouting report from what he’s seen on film from Ramsey.

“I know watching tape that he has (covered one specific player). He has traveled with a guy,” Boyd told reporters. “He has played both left and right corner. He even has clips of when he was in the slot. He’s a guy that can play it all but we’re not anticipating guys singling out other guys playing them one-on-one.”

Modest, yet simple answer from the 27-year-old who caught 67 passes for 828 yards and scored 5 touchdowns for a loaded Bengals offense as the third option for quarterback Joe Burrow.

There’s already been much broadcast hype and online chatter about how the Bengals’ top receiver, rookie Ja’Marr Chase, will matchup against Ramsey — which was mentioned in this Heavy on Rams article.

But then came the aggressive answer from the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout.

“We don’t care what’s going to happen, how you are going to play us. We’re going to continue to play our game,” Boyd said. “We’re not going to not throw (Chase) the ball because Ramsey is on him. However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us.”

One thing about the Bengals: They're not gonna play scared 👀 pic.twitter.com/OBH0bIbuCP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 4, 2022

Boom! There you have it: Boyd has fired his warning shots and has let it be known…the Bengals are not going to crawl into any lair when Ramsey is on the field. But was Boyd the only Bengal who spoke about Ramsey?





Head Coach Shares Thoughts About Facing Ramsey

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has this advantage over Boyd: He’s gone against Ramsey before. Twice to be exact.

“Jalen is a tremendous player, played against him in Jacksonville, played against him in L.A. when they first acquired him,” Taylor said. “He’s certainly one of the premier players in all of football and that’s probably why they move him around because he’s so talented.”

Taylor added how versatile and physical Ramsey is.

“He has the ability to play not only on the outside corner, but play inside at nickel and move around and follow guys if needed. A very unique, special skill set,” Taylor said. “He’s a big DB and he has the speed to match and he’s physical. He’s got great ball skills. He has tremendous instincts, so you can see why they spent what they did to acquire him and why he’s played such a major role in them getting to the Super Bowl.”

Can Ramsey Add Another WR to his Shutdown List?

Ramsey went into lockdown mode on the field in the NFC title game win over the San Francisco 49ers: Not allowing a single catch when matched up with a receiver. He’s also neutralized two of the league’s top five leaders in receptions and receiving yardage during the regular season:

Davante Adams: The Green Bay Packers star, who finished second in receptions (123) and third in receiving yards (1,553) was held to the following numbers versus Ramsey via Pro Football Focus: 5 catches, 41 yards, zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey, part 2. Advantage: Adams. This catch put him over 100 yards #Packers pic.twitter.com/wl2jr9Qoz4 — packers clips (@packers_clips) November 29, 2021

Justin Jefferson: The Minnesota Vikings wideout, who took second in the NFL in receiving yardage at 1,616, was bottled to 3 catches for 24 yards.

Jalen Ramsey vs Justin Jefferson matchups that I saw today! I was watching Pats-Bills at the same time, so I likely missed some matchups… But enjoy. #Rams #Vikings pic.twitter.com/PDphFX4d2k — ❌❌❌ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 26, 2021

It’s likely Ramsey won’t get Chase the whole way. There could be scenarios where he’s paired with Tee Higgins or Boyd.

Boyd is showing confidence he and his crew aren’t ducking Ramsey. But who knows, for someone as competitive as Ramsey is, maybe in secrecy he wants a confident group of receivers who are unafraid to go against him.