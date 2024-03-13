Dolphins Predicted to Land 49ers Captain to Replace Christian Wilkins

After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Miami Dolphins have to find a replacement for him during the offseason. Whether it be in free agency or the draft, the Dolphins should be in the mix for a pass rusher. Of the available defensive lineman, Arik Armstead, who was released on March 13 by the San Francisco 49ers, could be the perfect fit for Miami.

Brandon Liguori of Pro Football Network predicted where Armstead will land, listing the Dolphins as a team to watch out for.

“On the first day of the NFL‘s legal tampering period, the Miami Dolphins said their goodbyes to one of their own: DT Christian Wilkins, taken in the first round five seasons ago.

“The Dolphins have Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers in their division twice per season. Oh, and you can’t forget about Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert in a loaded AFC full of talented arms.”

Armstead, 30 years old, isn’t the same level of player as Wilkins at this point in his career, but he’s still coming off a year with five sacks.

Former 49ers Captain Would Bring Experience to the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was an average unit last season. Miami allowed 23.2 points per game, ranking 22nd in that department. They did have 3.1 sacks, ranking them second in the NFL.

While the sack numbers were impressive, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Wilkins were all top five in sacks. Chubb is coming off an ACL injury, Phillips tore his Achilles, and Van Ginkel is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins have plenty to replace and Armstead would give them that. Being in the league since 2015, he also fits the Dolphins well given his maturity as this is a veteran-led team. Being the captain of the San Francisco 49ers defense is no easy task as that shows the type of player he is.

Armstead Viewed as a Good Fit

Pro Football Network isn’t the only one that views Armstead as a fit.

Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic writes that Armstead could be someone the team looks into after losing Wilkins.

“Armstead was released by the 49ers which makes him a little more appealing to the Dolphins considering he won’t count against the compensatory formula. Armstead is a quality defensive tackle but he is hitting the end of his career. Armstead has been in the league since 2015 and has started 97 games. He can play every position along the defensive front and would likely make the most sense for the Dolphins. The question is will he be cheap enough for the Dolphins?

Head coach Mike McDaniel also has familiarity with Armstead after coaching him with the 49ers.

The Miami Dolphins have taken a big hit in free agency, but Armstead could help them add much-needed help on the line.