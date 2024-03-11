Miami Dolphins in Agreement With Former Browns Captain

The Miami Dolphins have had a tough first day of free agency. Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel have found new homes. The Dolphins will have to get creative with their signings and did just that on March 11, landing a former Cleveland Browns linebacker who had 113 sacks in the 2021 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are in agreement with former Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on a one-year deal.

Walker, 28 years old, is regarded as a high-level player when healthy. The past two seasons have seen him deal with injuries, playing in just three games in 2022 and 12 in 2023.

He started his career with the Indianapolis Colts before spending the last three seasons with the Browns.

Dolphins Needed Linebacker Help

With the loss of Van Ginkel, Bradley Chubb tearing his ACL, and Jaelan Phillips tearing his Achilles, the Miami Dolphins desperately needed to add help at the linebacker position.

Throughout the past few seasons, the Dolphins have run into issues with players staying healthy. While that’s hardly ever controllable, it’s important to note that Walker hasn’t exactly stayed healthy in recent seasons.

He had knee surgery in December of 2023, which is a bit concerning given they’ll likely start the season without Chubb and Phillips.

When healthy, the former Cleveland Browns captain has played well. If they can get him back to the same status as his 2021 season, the Dolphins defense will improve with this move.

The soon-to-be eight-year veteran is well-respected, drawing the responsibilities to call plays for the Browns last season. When he went down last season, his teammate Sione Takitaki spoke about what he meant to the defense, having the following to say, according to the Spectrum News staff.

“Big loss,” said linebacker Sione Takitaki. “He’s a captain on the defensive side, leader, one of those vocal guys that keeps everything in line. We’ll feel his loss but we’ll make sure that everybody else picks up.

“Next-man-up type of league. The other leaders lead and fill in where his presence was felt. So just got confidence in the whole defense to come in and keep going.”

Latest Dolphins Rumors

With limited cap space, the Miami Dolphins rumors have been quiet to start the offseason. That could change in the blink of an eye, but it’s been quiet on day one of the offseason.

Prior to the move for Walker, Barry Jackson, and Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald shared their thoughts on what the Dolphins need this offseason, pinpointing a need for a linebacker.

“Miami will likely need to add at least two outside linebackers this offseason, as starters Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are rehabbing from significant leg injuries they sustained in the second half of the 2023 season. Their availability for the start of the 2024 season is unknown.”

This won’t be the last move the Dolphins make this offseason. It’s going to have to be a different approach given the situation, but the Dolphins, as always, will make a move or two. In a championship window, they have to capitalize on it as much as they can.