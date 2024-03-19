Browns Had Interest in Dolphins Star Before Signing with Raiders

The Miami Dolphins‘ decision to not tag Christian Wilkins led to many teams around the league having an interest in the star defensive player. Wilkins, who posted nine sacks in the 2023 season, landed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in the beginning stages of the offseason. Of the teams interested, the Cleveland Browns hoped for the former Dolphins star to sign with the team, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“According to multiple sources, the Browns entered free agency with high hopes of netting a premier playmaking defensive tackle. But after top target Christian Wilkins signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year, $110 million deal — and Kansas City’s Chris Jones, Seattle’s Leonard Williams and Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike re-signed with their own teams — Cleveland focused on Plan B: bringing back several key players from its No. 1 ranked defense.”

The Browns missed out on Wilkins but did re-sign Za’Darius Smith to a new two-year deal. While they didn’t land Wilkins, the thought of pairing him with Myles Garrett is a scary one. The Raiders will pair him with Maxx Crosby, making it just as scary of a duo as one would’ve been with the Browns.

Wilkins Thank You to the Dolphins

Wilkins took to Instagram to thank the Miami Dolphins for taking a chance on him. After giving his all for the franchise, the feelings are mutual from Dolphins fans.

He had an opportunity to get paid this offseason after taking a risk and ran away with the opportunity. Although it ended with him going to the Las Vegas Raiders, his five seasons with the Dolphins won’t be forgotten about.

“Five years ago, the @miamidolphins took a chance on me, and I’m forever grateful,” Wilkins wrote. “My goal was always to leave the city and organization better than I found it and it’s been an absolute pleasure to call it home. I proudly close this chapter, knowing I gave this place all that I had. Miami, you will be missed and you’ll hold a special place in my heart forever.”

Why the Dolphins Let Wilkins Walk

For a Cleveland Browns defense that has star power, it’s unsurprising to see them in the mix for Wilkins. The same could be said for the Las Vegas Raiders and should’ve been said for the Miami Dolphins.

However, unlike the Raiders, the Dolphins and Browns have limited cap space. That was the biggest issue for the Dolphins, es

The Dolphins were able to sign players with the money they had from letting Wilkins walk. That includes Jordyn Brooks, Kendall Fuller, Aaron Brewer, Jonnu Smith, Jordan Poyer, and Shaquil Barrett, among others.

From a team-building standpoint, it had to be done. Losing Wilkins means losing the best defensive player on the defense and the Dolphins didn’t replace him, but they did add other pieces that were of need.

It worked out for both sides in this scenario. Wilkins gets paid the money he deserves and the Dolphisn landed players to fill in other roles.