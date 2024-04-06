Dolphins Listed Among Top 10 ‘Most Likely Destinations’ for Cowboys Star

The Miami Dolphins had improved quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa in 2023. Tagovailoa threw for the most yards and touchdowns of his career, throwing for (4,624 yards) and (29) touchdowns. However, their 1-5 record against playoff teams in 2023 has led to questions about if Tagovailoa can win big games. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked 15 destinations where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could play in 2025, ranking the Dolphins No. 8 on the list.

Robinson writes that Prescott is a “souped-up version of Tagovailoa.”

“The Dolphins have said all the right things about extending QB Tua Tagovailoa, who stayed healthy for all 17 games in 2023 and led the NFL in passing yards (4,624). Still, there’s an outside chance Miami will allow Tagovailoa to play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option while holding a 2025 franchise tag as leverage.

“In many ways, Prescott is a souped-up version of Tagovailoa. His football intelligence might be a perfect match for Mike McDaniel’s offense, allowing Prescott to work as a point guard within one of the league’s most creative schemes.”

Kinnu Singh of FanSided graded four possible Tagovailoa replacements for the Dolphins, listing the Cowboys quarterback as one of the options. Singh writes that Prescott would be an upgrade over Tagovailoa.

“Still, the 2023 NFL season was one of Prescott’s best seasons of his career. For the Dolphins, Prescott would represent an upgrade over Tua. He has shown the ability to make passes down the field to explosive receivers and could take advantage of Miami’s dynamic playmakers on offense.”

Tagovailoa Contract Updates

During the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa and the organization were hard at work, indicating a potential extension this offseason. McDaniel had the following to say, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“I’m very encouraged both Tua’s representation and our organization are hard at work,” McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. “Most timelines are impossible to predict, and my main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff — which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game, the same way that we have since Day 1.

“My belief has always been strong from Day 1 in Tua. It’s stronger than it was the first day I met him.”

Spotrac’s calculated market value for Tagovailoa is a six-year, $302.7 million contract. Tagovailoa would make over $50 million annually, a contract that could make him the fifth highest-paid player in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, which makes him the 10th highest-paid player in the NFL. He will hit the market in 2025 as a free agent, so the Dolphins would have to pay him, too. Spotrac’s market value for Prescott is $50.8 million annually for four seasons.

McDaniel Speaks Highly of Tagovailoa

McDaniel’s has done nothing but speak highly of Tagovailoa ever since he became the Miami Dolphins head coach.

He believes Tagovailoa’s success in 2023 was due to his ability to stay on the field, according to Louis-Jacques.

“He had more reps than he’s ever had in his career because he played the full season,” McDaniel said. “In football, there’s a lot of things that can happen. There’s also a lot of things you can control. I think one of the best examples of taking control over your career is what Tua was able to do through training and being able to experience all the different things.

“I mean, shoot, he experienced a playoff game for the first time in his career. That was afforded to him because he was able to be leading the team, week in and week out.”

Tagovailoa experienced a playoff game for the first time as a starter, while Prescott has played in seven playoff games in his career, going 2-5.

Prescott also had the best season of his career statically in 2023, throwing for 36 touchdowns and 4,516 yards.

Similar to the Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys have a tough decision to make. Both quarterbacks have played well statistically and now it’s time for their teams to make the final decisions on if they’ll extend them.