Dolphins Showing Interest in Three-Time Pro Bowl WR: Insider

The Miami Dolphins are looking at adding more weapons to their offense, with an insider reporting that they plan to host a free agency visit with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week.

Reporter Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on March 20 that the Dolphins were planning to host Beckham on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is headed to free agency after one season with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to generate some interest as he hits the open market.

Reporter Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted that the Dolphins are among the most interested teams.

“Per team source, Dolphins are interested in three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He’s a player they really like,” Jackson shared on X.

Dolphins Looking to Bolster Receiving Corps

The Dolphins could be looking to add depth to their receiving corps, with Beckham potentially serving as a third option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Though his production has dipped in recent years as he dealt with injuries, Beckham remained a viable deep threat and in 2023 had a career-best 16.1 yards per reception.

I'm told free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is currently planning to visit the #Dolphins Thursday, per source. pic.twitter.com/XXT3VPY2fp — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2024

After missing the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham returned in 2023 with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell noted, Beckham largely failed to deliver on the one-year, $15-million contract he signed with the Ravens.

“After serving as an every-down player in the opener, he injured his ankle and missed two games,” Barnwell wrote. “When he came back, the Ravens installed him in a part-time role the rest of the way, with him failing to top 60% of the offensive snaps in a single game from Week 2 onward. He was mostly anonymous short a pair of big games against the Rams and Bengals.”

Barnwell suggested that Beckham could also be a good fit for the New Orleans Saints, allowing the former LSU star to return to Louisiana and fill the void left when the team released receiver Michael Thomas. There had initially been a number of teams connected to Beckham while he was rehabbing his torn ACL in 2022, though it is not clear how many would still be in the mix this year.

Dolphins Bring Back Another Wideout

The Dolphins have already made one move to boost their depth at receiver, bringing back Braxton Berrios on a new contract. SI.com’s Alain Poupart reported that the former University of Miami receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Berrios joined the Dolphins last offseason and made 27 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown in 2023, making him the third most productive receiver on the roster. The former All-Pro special teams player also made an impact in the return game, Poupart noted.

“Berrios also was very solid on kick returns, averaging 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 yards on kickoff returns, though he wasn’t able to break a long one — his longest punt return was 19 yards and his longest kickoff return was 33 yards,” Poupart wrote.