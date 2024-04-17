Dolphins Warned to Avoid ‘Polarizing’ Tight End

The Miami Dolphins are in need of talent at the tight end position, but one analyst warns that they could be courting trouble if they try to grab one with their first-round pick.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay compiled a list of the potential first-round draft reaches, pegging the Dolphins as a likely contender to take Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders at No. 21 overall. While the pick could address an area of need on Miami’s roster, Kay warned that it would be a high-risk move that could blow up in the team’s face.

‘Desperate’ Dolphins Could Reach in First Round

Kay noted that the Dolphins have not had a “prolific” tight end on their roster in decades and found little production from the position last season. Despite a potent offense and a strong passing attack, the team’s two tight ends — Julian Hill and Durham Smythe — combined for just 41 receptions for 416 yards and no touchdowns.

Kay suggested that the Dolphins could try to inject some talent into the position through the draft, but would be relegated to the second-best as top prospect Brock Bowers is expected to be off the board long before they pick.

“The team enters the 2024 draft with a chance to massively overhaul the position but could end up coming away with a polarizing prospect who might be a tad overrated,” Kay wrote.

Like the idea of KC leaning even more into 12 and 13 personnel by drafting TE Ja'Tavion Sanders. Especially if there’s no WR they like on the board. Fits YAC offense. Can produce ASAP like LaPorta & Kincaid. Kelce grooming his heir apparent would be ideal. pic.twitter.com/HeUgDq1PUE — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) February 23, 2024

While Kay added that Sanders is seen as the “clear No. 2 behind Bowers,” the tight end is undersized at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and struggled at times with his production. Bowers had just two touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Longhorns.