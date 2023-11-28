Dolphins Signing 2-Time Super Bowl Winning Pass Rusher

Just days after the Miami Dolphins lost pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to torn Achilles, that will sideline him for the rest of the season, the Dolphins are adding a veteran pass rusher.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are signing Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and will add him to their 53-man roster.

Pierre-Paul signed with the Saints on November 16, after being a free agent for most of the season. The Florida native played one game for the Saints this season and combined for just two tackles. After appearing in his one game with the Saints, they placed him back onto their practice squad where he was made eligible to be signed by Miami.

Last season, Pierre-Paul played in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens and added three sacks to his resume as well as combine for 26 tackles and three quarterback hits.

Pierre-Paul has plenty of experience in the NFL as he’s playing in his 14th season and has started in 150 games.

After being drafted 15th-overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, Pierre-Paul became a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2011. During that same season, Pierre-Paul helped lead the Giants’ defense to a Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In the offseason of 2018, Pierre-Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third-round pick and a swap of fourth-round picks.

In 2020, Pierre-Paul would win another Super Bowl and this time it came with Brady leading the way as his quarterback.

Over his career, Pierre-Paul has 94.5 sacks and 631 tackles. He has also knocked down 66 passes and forced 21 fumbles.

Miami Has Been Great Getting After the QB

One of the big reasons why the Dolphins are 8-3 and on top of the AFC East, is because of how well they’ve been able to get to the quarterback.

Through 11 games, the Dolphins rank third in the NFL with 38 sacks. Miami has recorded multiple sacks in 10 of their 11 games this season including having two games in which they have had seven sacks each.

Over the last three games, Vic Fangio’s defense has added 11 sacks to their season total.

With Phillips out for the season, Christian Wilkins and Bradley Chubb are Miami’s top two sack leaders moving forward.

According to Omar Kelly of Si.com, the Dolphins tried claiming former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Derek Barnett off waivers, but the Houston Texans claimed him instead.

Miami Could Target Another Star Pass Rusher

With the Dolphins being legit Super Bowl contenders this season and having a high-powered scoring offense, they’ll need as many pass rushers as they can have to get after the quarterback late in games.

Miami could target free agent pass rusher Shaq Leonard.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have done their due diligence on the former Indianapolis Colts linebacker.

Leonard is a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler and was losing playing time with the Colts.

After having two back surgeries last season, Leonard’s role nearly disappeared this season and was going to be inactive moving forward with the Colts, Indianapolis decided to move on from him.

During his first three seasons in the NFL, Leonard racked up 15 sacks and 416 total tackles. Over his past three seasons, he has yet to record a sack and has only 198 tackles including 65 this season during nine games.

Adding a veteran like Leonard wouldn’t be the worst thing because a change of scenery could be necessary and maybe playing and being coached by Fangio could turn his career around.

With the Dolphins taking on Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen coming up, they’ll need all the pass rush help they can get even when they head into the playoffs.