Dolphins Predicted to Add ‘Freakish’ Edge Rusher to Rebuild Defense

The Miami Dolphins lost some major pieces of their defense this offseason, but one analyst believes they could make a major addition by grabbing one of the most athletic prospects in the NFL Draft.
Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press predicted that the Dolphins would select Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the No. 21 overall pick, helping lift a defense that had been hit hard by injuries last season and departures in the offseason.
Maaddi wrote that Robinson would bring an immediate upgrade to a Dolphins defense looking to rebuild quickly after losing Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard.
“Robinson is a freakish athlete and three-down player who upgrades a defense that lost top edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to serious injuries last season,” Maaddi wrote.
Dolphins Could Target Prospect With ‘Elite Athleticism’
Robinson is seen as one of the top edge rushers in the draft, with NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein comparing him to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
“Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett,” Zierlein wrote. “Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant.”
Zierlein admitted that Robinson also had some work to improve some aspects of his pass rush, but he has the ability to be an immediate impact player.
“Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter,” Zierlein wrote. “If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.”
Dolphins Could Address Another Pressing Need
The Dolphins could use their top draft pick to address another need on defense, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel predicted. Perkins noted that the departure of Wilkins has left a major hole in the interior of the defensive line and the Dolphins could use their first-round draft pick to help fill it.
“The Dolphins won’t get anyone of Wilkins’ caliber in the draft, but they could get a starter who excels at either stopping the run or rushing the passer,” Perkins wrote, suggesting that Texas lineman Byron Murphy II could be a target.
“Murphy (6-1, 297) is short and powerful, and when those are combined with his superb speed the result is a hard-to-stop, three-down player,” Perkins wrote. “He plays with lots of energy against both the pass and the run. Although just a one-year starter he was Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and an All-America selection.”
Trevor Sikkema Pro Football Focus also predicted the Dolphins would draft Murphy, noting that his strength and athleticism are reminiscent of Wilkins.
“Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior,” Sikkema wrote. “Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.”