Dolphins Predicted to Add ‘Freakish’ Edge Rusher to Rebuild Defense

“Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett,” Zierlein wrote. “Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant.”

Zierlein admitted that Robinson also had some work to improve some aspects of his pass rush, but he has the ability to be an immediate impact player.

“Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter,” Zierlein wrote. “If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.”

Dolphins Could Address Another Pressing Need

The Dolphins could use their top draft pick to address another need on defense, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel predicted. Perkins noted that the departure of Wilkins has left a major hole in the interior of the defensive line and the Dolphins could use their first-round draft pick to help fill it.

“The Dolphins won’t get anyone of Wilkins’ caliber in the draft, but they could get a starter who excels at either stopping the run or rushing the passer,” Perkins wrote, suggesting that Texas lineman Byron Murphy II could be a target.

“Murphy (6-1, 297) is short and powerful, and when those are combined with his superb speed the result is a hard-to-stop, three-down player,” Perkins wrote. “He plays with lots of energy against both the pass and the run. Although just a one-year starter he was Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and an All-America selection.”

Trevor Sikkema Pro Football Focus also predicted the Dolphins would draft Murphy, noting that his strength and athleticism are reminiscent of Wilkins.

“Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior,” Sikkema wrote. “Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.”