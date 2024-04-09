Former Dolphins Starter Predicted to Sign With Steelers in Free Agency

Former Miami Dolphins starter Connor Williams is still on the market, searching for his next team. The former Dolphins offensive lineman started his career with the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Miami for the past two seasons. Zack Cook of Sports Grid predicts Williams will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

“It’s been a large struggle with injuries to this point for Connor Williams. The talent continues to be there, but the injuries have hindered his ability to find a new job to this point.”

Williams played in just nine games during the 2023 season but played in 17 with 17 starts for the Dolphins in 2022. In three of the past four seasons, he’s played in at least 16 games.

Williams Expected to Take His Time

Williams went down with an ACL tear in December of 2023 for the Miami Dolphins, making his availability for the start of the 2024 season a question mark.

Due to the injury he sustained, the Pittsburgh Steelers and other teams could be waiting to hear what his decision will be.

Williams’ agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on the “The Joe Rose Show” in February and said they’ll take their time making a decision.

“I do think that we’re going to be very methodical and take our time relative to the contract,” Rosenhaus said. “A lot of it may be predicated on how Connor is feeling physically. He may not be a player that signs at the very start of free agency. He may take more time based on how he’s feeling physically.

“Connor’s situation has a you know a degree of uncertainty that’s going to be tied to how he’s feeling. And really, we’ll just take it one day at a time once we get into the offseason, but I’m not sure that that is one that’ll be resolved as quickly as some of the other players that we represent.”

Williams Fits an Area of Need for the Steelers

Entering the offseason, the center position was an area of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers cut Mason Cole to create nearly $5 million in cap space but created a need for a center.

Williams would provide them with an above-average center, earning a PFF grade of 86.5 for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Williams allowed just one sack on 497 snaps but was called for a penalty seven times, the sixth most in the NFL.

Joe Kuzma of Steel City Underground wrote on March 26 that the center position was one of four needs.

“The Steelers said goodbye to veteran C Mason Cole this offseason, as Cole’s performance had been better than his predecessor, Kendrick Green, but still below the line of Hall of Fame level play the franchise has enjoyed during the modern era.

“With two new quarterbacks in town, the center position is imperative for the team. Aside from snapping the ball, the center generally knows everything that’s going on with any given play. This will be important with first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s schemes, as well as making sure the snaps themselves don’t fall at the ankles of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Look for the Steelers to possibly add a free agent who can plug and play at multiple spots while also targeting this position in the draft.”

A reunion with the Dolphins seems unlikely as the Dolphins signed Aaron Brewer earlier in the offseason to replace Williams.

Williams has a calculated market value of $13.5 million, according to Spotrac. While an expensive price tag, the second highest grade center, according to PFF, might be worth the price.