Vikings’ Randy Moss Slighted by Dolphins Coach in Tyreek Hill Debate

Legendary Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss is one of the greatest ever to play the game, but one of his former teammates made an argument that Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is even better.

That’s a steep claim, considering the first-ballot Hall of Famer was so dominant in his era the term “You got Mossed,” was created to capture his ability to catch contested passes as a towering threat on the boundaries. Teams started drafting taller receivers to avoid the mismatch that was Moss.

But when it comes to how you order the NFL’s elite all-time receivers, preference comes into play.

Moss’ former teammate and Dolphins receivers coach Wes Welker stated his case for Hill.

“Randy is probably the best deep-ball receiver ever in the game. But Tyreek can run the whole route tree,” Welker, who has spent the past two seasons as Hill’s coach in Miami, said in a November 30 news conference. “He can run choice (option) routes, he can run lookie (two-way gos). He can take the top off. His ball skills? Coming in and out of breaks. Name a route you don’t like [Tyreek] on. I can’t think of one.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Responds to Welker’s Praise

Hill, ailing from an ankle injury, brushed off the high praise from Welker as just a ploy to get him to return to practice ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

“He said that? Well, I just got to accept the compliment,” Hill said. “That’s awesome for your position coach to say something like that, but I believe he was just saying that trying to get me to practice.”

Hill added five catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over the Commanders, adding to his historic season so far. Hill, with 93 receptions for 1,481 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, is on pace to become the first wide receiver to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving in a single season.

If he maintains his 123.3 yards per game average, Hill will finish the season with 2,097 receiving yards and will undoubtedly be a contender to become the first wide receiver to be named Most Valuable Player.

Tyreek Hill Unlikely to Climb the Moss’ Mountainous Career

While Hill is on an unprecedented pace and a future Hall of Famer, he would have to maintain his level of play, which relies on his speed, through his mid-30s to surpass Moss statistically.

Moss is fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292), second in touchdowns only to Jerry Rice (156), and 15th in receptions (982). Hill has a career 686 catches, 9,664 receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns.

If Hill maintained his average of 85 catches, 1,208 yards, and nine touchdowns, Hill wouldn’t reach Moss’ marks on receptions until he is 33, receiving yards until he is 34, and touchdowns until he is almost 40 years old.

Moss’ legacy remains on the Mount Rushmore of NFL wide receivers, and perhaps Hill can make it there one day.

In the meantime, he has a fan in Moss.

“I like what Tyreek brings to the table he’s a great wide receiver,” Moss said earlier this season on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “I remember when Steve Smith played and everybody was talking how small he was and to see another guy come in and pick up where Steve left off, it’s a good thing to see.