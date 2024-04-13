Dolphins Predicted to Sign Former 4-Sack Steelers LB in ‘Bargain’ Deal

The Miami Dolphins are viewed as a team that can use Markus Golden, who most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his bargain free agent contracts for teams to fill needs, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed the Dolphins as the team who would sign Golden. Kenyon has him signing a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Kenyon also mentioned the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons as “several landing spots.”

“Bargains don’t need to become surprise every-down stars. The best production of Markus Golden’s career is likely in the past, yet he can still be an effective pass-rusher. Last season, he only played 22 percent of snaps in Pittsburgh. He managed four sacks—and a fifth in the postseason—showing he can offer valuable depth at a particularly vital position.

“Now, the main question is whether Golden wants to prioritize playing time or a playoff run. If the former, the Denver Broncos are an appealing spot; if the latter, the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are among the several landing spots that make sense. Consider it a suspicion that the 33-year-old—one with four career playoff games—will be eyeing a Super Bowl.” Golden, a former second-round pick in 2015, had four sacks for the Steelers in 2023.

Dolphins Need Edge Rushers

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with injuries heading into next season. Jaelan Phillips is recovering from an Achilles injury and Bradley Chubb is recovering from an ACL injury. It’s uncertain if both players will return at the start of the season.

After an impressive offseason, landing Shaquil Barrett, Jordyn Brooks, and others, there’s still a need for another edge rusher, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

“The Miami Dolphins can’t know for sure when Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) or Bradley Chubb (ACL) will return next season. Miami signed veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett from the Bucs. And Barrett and the Dolphins believe there is something left in his 31-year-old tank.

“But Miami doesn’t have much beyond Barrett. Unproven Quinton Bell, Zeke Vandenburgh and Cameron Goode return but Goode is also coming off a season-ending knee injury. Emmanuel Ogbah was cut. Andrew Van Ginkel signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Miami must add at least two edges in the draft and/or late-wave free agency.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher could be an option if the Dolphins don’t address it in the draft.

How Golden Would Help the Dolphins

Despite playing limited snaps with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Golden proved with his four sacks that at the very least, he could still make plays. In the 2021 season, he showed that he was still one of the best in football getting to the quarterback, finishing with 11 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Miami Dolphins could use all the depth they can get after losing multiple defensive players to free agency. The Dolphins will also have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver.

Golden would be a depth piece and for the $1.5 million that Kenyon predicts him to sign, there wouldn’t be much of a financial risk for the Dolphins.