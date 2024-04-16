Dolphins Make Final 5th-Year Option Decision on Waddle and Phillips: Report

General manager Chris Grier told reporters that the Miami Dolphins will pick up the fifth-year options on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge Jaelan Phillips ahead of the May deadline, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said he feels comfortable saying they will pick up the 5th year option on WR Jaylen Waddle and EDGE Jaelan Phillips ahead of May deadline. Grier also noted S Jevon Holland is a big piece here and plans to have extension talks regarding him in the future. pic.twitter.com/vTCLwf0fw0 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 16, 2024

Waddle, a 2021 first-round pick, has put up more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. In the 2023 season, Waddle had 1,014 yards with four touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 when he had 1,356 yards, eight touchdowns, and an average of 8.7 yards per reception.

Phillips, who injured his Achilles eight games into the 2023 season, has been a productive player for the Dolphins. In 2023, Phillips was on track to have a career-high in sacks, posting 6.5 in those eight games. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he combined for 15.5 sacks and 103 tackles.