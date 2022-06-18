Andre Iguodala Sounds Off on Heat Culture After Winning NBA Championship

Andre Iguodala was a valuable member of the Miami Heat last season as a veteran forward and mentor within the organization. As a member of the Heat, he only averaged nearly 5 points per game and nearly 4 rebounds in the season and a half with Miami. However, his impact stretched beyond that. Iguodala’s presence was huge as the Heat battled in the playoffs only to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble. But after only a season and a half in Miami, Iguodala opted to re-join his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

Now, with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala won his fourth NBA title in the NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics. The forward was an instrumental part of the Warriors’ championship runs and even won the NBA Finals MVP Award in 2015. While Iggy’s impact was different in 2022, it was still felt in the Warriors’ unlikely championship run. Iguodala was a major factor as a mentor in the Dubs locker room, helping players like Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole, and more.

In a recent appearance, Iguodala made on teammate Draymond Green’s podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Green discussed his role as a mentor on this year’s team.

Iguodala’s Comments on Heat Culture

Iguodala credited his time with the Miami Heat as helping him make this jump in how he mentored the Warriors’ young players in his return to the bay.

“Me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture,” Iguodala said. “That really helped me come back and accept the role I had. I knew I could still be impactful.”

After Iggy’s comments on Green’s podcast were shared to Twitter, Former Heat coach and current NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy commented saying that “He’s (Iguodala) the Warriors’ version of Udonis Haslem.”

He’s the Warriors’ version of Udonis Haslem — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) June 17, 2022

It is a good comparison, and Iguodala likely learned it from Miami’s elder statesman in Udonis Haslem. This also goes to prove why Haslem has a spot on the Heat as long as he wants one and that Haslem has a larger impact as a player-coach or mentor than he would coaching.

The Difference between Heat Culture and Warriors Culture

Earlier this season, Iguodala discussed the difference between the culture within the Warriors franchise and Heat franchise.

“Our environment is a little more relaxed,” explained Iguodala. “It’s got some hippy vibes to it, go at your own pace, go as you please. Miami is kind of like, straight and narrow, everybody in formation. I could see weaknesses in both. Because both had a lot of success—Pat Riley is probably one of the most successful player/coaches/GMs in NBA history. He’s done it at every level. We had success here, and I saw some flaws here. Being in those two places, I tried to step back and appreciate the value in both sides,” Iguodala said on ‘The Draymond Green Show.’ “When I was there, I saw some things we did with the Warriors that I could bring to some of the players to the team—some guys might not be as mentally strong at a young age, nudge them and get them to open up a little bit.”