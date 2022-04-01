Proposed Sign & Trade Sees Heat Landing All-Star Primed for $245 Million Payday

While clubs around the Association have whiffed in their title pursuits when compiling supposed “super teams,” the Miami Heat have an impressive track record of acquiring mega-stars and instantly propelling themselves to the top of the mountain.

They did it with Shaquille O’Neal back in the mid-2000s. They did it again a handful of years later by bringing the talents of LeBron James and Chris Bosh to South Beach. And time will tell, but they may have just done it again with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

Alas, Miami faces stiff competition in its trophy chase this season. So, while the team currently holds a slight edge over the Bucks for the East’s No. 1 playoff seed, Heat president Pat Riley may just find himself having to make another big move this summer.

To that end, one analyst is predicting that he’ll land a whopper in a three-time All-Star and elite-level scorer.

B/R: Heat Could Land Bradley Beal





Play



Bradley Beal Can Flat Out Score! Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2021-12-10T13:32:20Z

In a recent piece for Bleacher Report, hoops scribe Zach Buckley served up his best guesses on the landing spots for the most intriguing players likely hitting the open market this offseason. Where Wizards star Bradley Beal is concerned, he predicted a sign-and-trade move to Miami.

Buckley noted that Beal, who has shown an incredible level of commitment to the Wizards previously, appears to be more open to making a change than ever before.

When given a chance to discuss their potential future, both Beal and the Wizards have typically aligned themselves with the other. However, Beal has had chances to close the door to other scenarios and has refused to do it.

Of course, Beal — who has a player option for next season — could opt out and ink a $245 million to stay in DC. However, he may just decide that enough is enough and he needs to go somewhere else to get that elusive chip.

Added Buckley:

Beal wants to win. He’d prefer to do it in Washington, but he should have enough data to know that just isn’t happening. The Wizards are about to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and haven’t won a playoff series since 2017. They seem in need of the organizational reset that can only come from a Beal blockbuster.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Beal Has Been Linked to Miami Previously

Although the Beal-to-Miami noise has been heard before, it has definitely grown louder in recent weeks. Last month, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that people around the league expect Riley and Co. to make a hard play for the 28-year-old if he decides that he needs to move on.

The Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home, multiple sources said… Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal. Overall, teams will continue to keep an eye on the Heat as a legitimate threat to add talent in the years to come.

Beal, who underwent season-ending wrist surgery in Feburary, appeared in 40 games with the Wizards in 2021-22, putting up 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

READ NEXT: