Heat Linked to 3-Time All-Star ‘Dream Target’ in Offseason Deal

As the playoffs have gone on for the Miami Heat, one common thread is after a loss, fans and analysts say one common thing, “the Heat need another star.” That sentiment was echoed recently by Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid via Twitter following their game five loss at home. The center tweeted simply, “Miami needs another Star,” which instantly drew rumors of Embiid sharing his desire to play in Miami.

Jimmy Butler has been playing incredible this postseason. In the Heat’s series against the Sixers, Butler averaged 27.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and dished nearly 6 assists per game. Despite his strong play, other members of the Heat roster haven’t always provided the help the team needs this postseason. Which has many looking into what moves the Heat could make to bring them back to championship glory.

The Heat have a roster that has them positioned to make moves with a lot of tradeable assets, whether it is the potential of their young Sixth Man of the Year in Tyler Herro or the sharpshooting of Duncan Robinson. Team President Pat Riley has proven that he is unafraid to make moves to shake up the team if it helps them contend for championships. His ability to make moves has the Heat linked to possibly trading for James Harden, Anthony Davis, and even Malcom Brogdon.

However, another offseason deal has the Heat acquiring a name that they have been linked with for the past few seasons. Is this the offseason that the Heat finally add Bradley Beal to their roster?

Bradley Beal to the Heat

Recently Bleacher Reports Zach Buckley identified ‘Every NBA Team’s Dream Offseason Trade Target.’ and in it Buckley had Bradley Beal as the Heat’s dream acquisition.

Beal to the Heat though could be a real possibility. In March, The Athletic’s Shams Charania, reported in March that the Heat could be real ‘suitors’ for the Washington Wizards guard.

Now, Beal remains with the Wizards and recently said he is leaning toward re-signing with the team in July free agency. The two-time All-Star is eligible for a five-year, $245.6 million maximum contract, an offer Washington is committed to making.

The Heat would need to complete a sign-and-trade with Washington to acquire Beal, but Miami certainly has the pieces to make that happen. The Wizards recently retooled their roster at the trade deadline adding Kristaps Porzingis to their young core of Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert, and more. Leveraging Beal in a sign-and-trade could help them continue to grow and build around their young core.

The Heat Currently

The Heat are still currently in the middle of their Eastern Conference matchup against the Boston Celtics. How the rest of the series goes will likely impact the moves the Heat feel they need to make this offseason. If they are eliminated, it is likely Riley would be looking to make moves even if that means dealing young pieces like Herro or Adebayo. Game 6 in Boston is scheduled for Friday and they are up for elimination. If they lose expect the Heat to be pretty active in offseason rumors.