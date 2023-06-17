Heat One of the Last Teams Standing in Bradley Beal Sweepstakes: Report

The Bradley Beal sweepstakes already look to be nearing their final stages, mere days after it was reported that the Washington Wizards cornerstone and his team could be kicking the tires on trade scenarios. And the Miami Heat are one of the last clubs standing.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Saturday, the Wizards are in “serious talks” with two finalists on a potential Beal trade — the Heat and the Phoenix Suns. Charania added that the Suns “have emerged as a serious threat” to acquire the three-time All-Star.

Beal, who has a no-trade clause in his contract that would have to be waived, has long been linked to Miami as the Wizards have failed to build a winning roster around him. And after their latest failed championship bid, the Heat are undoubtedly motivated to give Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo the extra hand they need to finally break through.

What’s more — the Heat may be able to put together a package that is more enticing to the Wizards than what the Suns can offer.

Heat Offer for Bradley Beal Would Almost Certainly Include Tyler Herro

The Heat have one key advantage over the Suns where pulling off a blockbuster trade is concerned. Specifically, the fact that they can throw draft picks into the deal.

Thanks to their deadline move to bring Kevin Durant back to the Western Conference and the Stepien rule, the Suns’ future first-rounders are essentially tied up for the rest of the decade. Miami, meanwhile, currently has just one outgoing first-round selection — a lottery-protected pick in 2025 that will turn into an unprotected first-rounder in 2026, if conveyed later.

Heat president Pat Riley can (and most certainly will) offer Tyler Herro as well, a player who could be incredibly valuable for a rebuilding team.

At 23 years old, Herro is still growing as an NBA player. However, he’s also a proven commodity as one of the more dynamic scorers in the Association. In 67 games last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He also shot 37.8% from three-point range and 93.4% from the charity stripe.

As productive as Herro has been, though, the Heat’s incredible run to the 2023 NBA Finals showed that they can survive without him.

There were times, particularly against the eventual-champion Nuggets, when their offense faltered, of course, but Beal would theoretically provide a better-rounded and more dependable option down the stretch than what the team currently has with Herro.

Perhaps the biggest question on the Heat’s side of the equation is how much they would have to give up to match Beal’s salary for the trade (and if they would still have enough behind the core to compete after doing so).

Suns May Have to Part With CP3 in Order to Secure Beal

It’s worth noting that Phoenix has some things working in its favor, too, like the fact that the club’s CEO, Josh Bartelstein, is the son of Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein. The Suns also have a blue-chipper of their own that they can offer up in former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

For his part, though, Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes has reported that it may take more for the Suns to swing a Beal trade, i.e. a certain future Hall of Famer:

Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

This could actually work in the Suns’ favor, too, as there have been rumblings that the team could move on from Paul this summer. At one point, Haynes even reported that the Suns would waive the veteran floor general.