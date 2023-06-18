2-Time All-Star Emerges as New Option for Heat Amid Bradley Beal Rumors

Could Zach LaVine be the perfect compliment for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo?

With Miami rumored to be interested in Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, LaVine heading to South Beach feels like a long shot, but the way the chips have fallen so far in the offseason, it’s certainly a possibility.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on June 15 that Chicago was asking around about LaVine, the team’s top scorer last season. Considering the Heat’s desire to add another difference-maker, LaVine could be an option.

“There’s been some level of understanding that (Miami is) trying to get Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just another piece that can take the load off, especially during the regular season,” insider Shams Charania of The Athletic said on FanDuel TV on June 13.

The Tyler Herro Question

Charania also mentioned what trade pieces Miami might use: “Tyler Herro. They have three first round draft picks. That would be the base of the type of package that you’d need to go get a superstar player.”

The Heat, according to Charania, are one of two teams interested in Beal, but Miami has been averse to parting with Herro in particular. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported on June 17 that the Heat wanted to still add a big name without letting Herro go, but that may not be possible.

Veterans Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry are rumored to be players Miami would be willing to unload. Chicago could use Lowry, as the Bulls need a point guard badly, but the Bulls would likely push for Herro, too. LaVine is Chicago’s best scorer, and he’s coming off a very solid season. The Bulls would surely want a young player like Herro in addition to multiple draft picks if they’re going to let LaVine go.

Package discussed by Heat would be built around Lowry, with either Robinson OR Vic and another cap facilitating piece (Jovic and Highsmith would work). Number of draft picks is a question. https://t.co/W5FeqFVcEo — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 17, 2023

LaVine Would Help Heat, No Question

In 77 games with the Bulls last season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Over his nine-year career, the 28-year-old LaVine has averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 boards and 3.9 assists.

Butler scored 22.9 points a game during the regular season, leading the Heat, while Adebayo was second with 20.4 points per contest, also leading the team in rebounds (9.2).

There’s little question adding a player of LaVine’s ilk would give Miami a boost offensively. After finishing with an NBA-worst 109.5 points a game last season, the Heat could use another scoring threat.

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls thinks a LaVine-to-Miami move isn’t crazy at all.

What if Suns Nab Beal?

“LaVine would give the Miami Heat the kind of reliable secondary scorer it surely needs,” Schuster wrote. “He would provide the spacing and shooting necessary to give Butler the room he needs to work, as well as the active off-ball presence that could slide in well around a solid playmaker in Adebayo. Miami held just the 25th-ranked offensive rating this regular season and shot the 4th-worst behind the arc. Adding LaVine into the mix would undoubtedly elevate that side of the ball.”

The Phoenix Suns are also rumored to be in the mix for Beal’s services, so Miami may have to pivot of Phoenix gets the Wizards star.

“Who is to say they wouldn’t turn their attention to LaVine?,” Schuster wondered about the Heat. “His scoring chops would only become that much more enticing, and he’s technically owed less than another potential trade candidate in the Wizards’ Bradley Beal.”

That’s true. Lavine is due $40 million next season, while Beal is set to make nearly $47 million. Still, LaVine remains a name to watch, but Miami seems to have its sights on Beal.

“I don’t consider a deal with Miami as unfathomable, but I certainly wouldn’t label it as the most likely landing spot,” Schuster added.