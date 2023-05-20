Heat Swap Tyler Herro for Bulls Superstar in Trade Proposal

The Miami Heat took its opportunity in the play-in tournament and rode with it, becoming the first team in NBA history to not only win a playoff series, but to make it all the way to the conference finals.

The Heat eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 and handled the No. 4 seed New York Knicks before beating the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The way the squad has rallied in the postseason despite injuries to key players like starting forward Tyler Herro and role playing guard Victor Oladipo has been nothing short of incredible.

The Heat have leaned heavily on superstar guard Jimmy Butler, who is scoring 31.1 points a game so far this postseason, but its bench has also come through big in multiple series. In Game 2 against Boston, the Heat bench outscored the Celtics’ bench 42-33.

Considering how well Miami has been playing without Herro in the starting lineup, some fans and analysts are wondering if that may make him the perfect trade chip. In his May 18 column for Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley compiled some hypothetical “blockbuster” deals and he has the Heat sending Herro to the Windy City in exchange for superstar Zach LaVine.

Heat Swap Herro & Multiple Picks for Zach LaVine in BR Trade Proposal

Heat made it to the ECF as the No. 8 seed with… -7 undrafted players

-no Tyler Herro

-no Victor Oladipo Unreal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1TGG3aCEls — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2023

Here’s the trade Buckley proposed: Zach LaVine to the Miami Heat in exchange for Herro, Nikola Jović, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks. That’s a lot to give up for one player, but Buckley thinks it’s possible Miami may want to unload Herro’s $27 million cap hit along with Robinson’s $18.1 million salary (contract numbers from Spotrac).

That would give Miami enough to pay LaVine, who is due just over $40 million next year. The Bulls guard averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season.

“The Bulls need top-shelf assets, and a LaVine trade is their best bet to find them,” Buckley wrote. “This is as good as any package Chicago could hope to land. Tyler Herro has serious centerpiece potential. He has averaged at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in each of the past two seasons, and he just turned 23 in January. Tack on Nikola Jović (last summer’s No. 27 pick) and two first-round picks (one this summer, one in 2027 or beyond), and that’s a big enough return to justify taking on the remainder of Duncan Robinson’s deal.”

Buckley admits this is a lot to give up for LaVine, but he thinks pairing him with Butler could give Miami an extra boost on offense.

“This is plenty for the Heat to part with, but it might make sense to pay a massive price given this club’s offensive issues (the ones that existed before the playoffs tipped) and Jimmy Butler’s ticking clock,” Buckley added. “Zach LaVine could step in and serve as the go-to scoring option this team needs to carry the load until it’s time for Playoff Jimmy to take over.”

Heat’s Current Playoff Run Has Sent Herro Trade Rumors Into Hyperdrive

Are the Heat better without Tyler Herro? pic.twitter.com/Wu8S88okXw — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 18, 2023

Herro broke both the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand in Game 1 against the Bucks and hasn’t played since. He could return for the NBA Finals if the Heat make it that far, but there are no guarantees. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on April 16 that Herro was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Considering how well Miami has done in his absence, it’s fair to wonder whether the team will shop him.

Herro’s statline for the 2022-23 season was solid: He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.6 minutes a game, and he made 37.8% of his attempts from downtown.

While the Heat could very well engage in trade talks for Herro and Robinson this offseason, this particular trade proposal from Buckley wouldn’t benefit them much. At just 23, Herro has plenty of room to grow into a better all-around player. LaVine is 28 and costs $13 million more next season alone.

Miami may be looking to upgrade its starting five this offseason, but not if it means giving up multiple first rounders.