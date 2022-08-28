Chris Paul Sends Strong Message About Udonis Haslem’s Controversial Return

Udonis Haslem made the decision to return to the Miami Heat for his twentieth NBA season. Despite only appearing in 14 games in the last two seasons for the Heat, the forward has been given a spot on the roster as long as he chooses. While Haslem doesn’t change the game much in the box score anymore his impact on the Heat as the enforcer of Heat culture remains something that Miami wants to keep around. Haslem is so important to the Heat’s plans that they met with him immediately following the free agent period beginning at the end of June.

“This ain’t no damn charity case. This is a sacrifice. I’m sacrificing for the next generation,” Haslem exclaimed in the opening sentence of his statement after he signed. The forward is a key part of maintaining and developing a culture for the Miami Heat, and it’s a role he takes seriously. Haslem noted that it’s that culture that helps save and make NBA careers, and contributing to that was a key factor in his return.

“When you look at these undrafted guys, these guys who were on their way out of the league and people didn’t believe in them, and people didn’t give them an opportunity, the culture saved them. That’s why I come back. Because I’ve watched the culture save so many like it saved me,” Haslem continued.

Chis Paul Sounds Off on Haslem’s Decision to Return

On Sunday, August 28, Chris Paul spoke to a group of high school basketball players in Los Angeles and voiced his support for Haslem returning for a twentieth NBA season.

“You all saw that stuff with Udonis Haslem? Y’all heard everyone talking crazy about him like, ‘Why he on the team? Why he on the team?’ Man, I’m probably his biggest fan. You want to know why? Because young guys need vets. They need somebody like UD showing up every day, if practice at 11:00, he’s probably at the gym at 8:30 every day. To motivate guys. To push guys,” Paul said.

The Heat signing Haslem puts the team too close to the luxury tax to sign any additional players, and that has drawn some criticism, but the Heat also know the importance that Haslem brings to the franchise and the culture and don’t believe he is taking a spot from another player but helping other key players develop.

Playing twenty years in the NBA is a goal that Haslem made with his father before he passed, and now in the 2022-23 NBA season, the forward will see that goal fulfilled.

Pat Riley Talks Udonis Haslem Jersey Retirement

Haslem is such a Heat Lifer and Heat Legend that team president Pat Riley has already guaranteed that his number 40 jersey will hang in the Heat’s rafters for the impact he made for twenty seasons in South Beach.

“From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Riley said.