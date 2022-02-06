Clippers Forward Likes Tweet About Joining Miami Heat

If Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is unable to play the rest of the season, he’s missed 44 consecutive games since taking a blindside hit from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on November 8 — it seems his twin, Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Marcus Morris, is willing to fill in.

Morris, who has 154,000 followers on Twitter, fueled rumors that he could be traded to the Heat by “liking” a fan’s question, “You going to Miami to join your twin?”

While Morris could be merely be trolling fans on social media, rumored reports of the Heat trading for the 6-foot-8, 218-pound forward have been floating around for weeks.

Bleacher Report‘s Andy Bailey proposed that the Heat trade sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and a 2025 first-round pick to the Clippers in order to obtain the former No. 14 overall pick from the 2011 NBA Draft. Bailed wrote:

In theory, Marcus’ brother Markieff Morris is such a player (big-bodied forward), but he’s been out for most of the season with a neck injury. P.J. Tucker will be 37 in May. And Jimmy Butler is already shouldering a heavy responsibility on offense. Another player in the Morris-Tucker mold would help, especially if Morris can continue to shoot the way he has the last three seasons (42.5 percent from three since the start of 2019-20).

Thus far this season, Morris is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Markieff Morris Is Also Bolstering Trade Rumors on Twitter

Heat’s Markieff Morris is only adding fuel to the fire regarding trade rumors involving his twin. On Wednesday night, Marcus sent out a tweet that was just two sets of the eyes emojis. Afterward, Markieff retweeted his brother’s tweet with two sunglasses face and two shocked face emojis.

While these mysterious messages could be tossed aside as just an inside joke between brothers, and it seems highly unlikely the Heat would trade Robinson away so soon after signing him to a $90 million extension, only time will tell. The NBA trade deadline closes on Thursday, February 10.

Morris Claims He’s Been ‘Cleared’ to Play

Markieff Morris again shooting pregame. So at least we know he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/EMjKkJmTyU — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 15, 2022

Markieff Morris, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Heat in August, averaged 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game before getting injured. And while he’s been seen participating in shootarounds with the team, according to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, there’s a strong chance he never suits up again this season.

Jackson wrote, “The Heat’s specific medical concern with Morris isn’t clear, but the sources said it was significant enough to make the Heat uneasy about clearing him to play, at least to this point, and significant enough to leave the team concerned about liability issues.”

Hours after the article came out, Markieff Morris tweeted out a message in direct opposition of Jackson’s sources: “Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact to!”

Also I have been cleared. That’s a fact to! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) February 5, 2022

