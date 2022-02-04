Former Heat Top 10 Pick Dumped in Pre-Deadline Trade

When the Miami Heat selected Justise Winslow with the 10th pick in the 2015 NBA draft, there was real hope that the one-time Duke standout had star potential. And, at times, that seemed to be the case.

He peaked during the 2018-19 campaign, starting 52 games for the club and putting up a career-best 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Winslow was also showing progress as a perimeter threat, making better than 37% of his triples for the second-straight year.

Meanwhile, he was one of Miami’s better defenders throughout his tenure.

In the end, though, the club opted to part ways with the youngster, sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade netting Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. It was a move that paid dividends for the Heat, who subsequently went on a Finals run in the bubble. However, Winslow’s career has since stagnated.

And now, it appears as though he’s getting dealt again.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers are trading Winslow, along with Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange, the Clippers will receive Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Winslow had made 37 appearances for LA this season (including a spot start) but was only getting 12.9 minutes per night, the lowest mark of his seven-year career. Along the way, he averaged 4.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game with shooting splits of 45-17-61.

He had played more — and better — of late, though, logging a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Heat in his return to FTX Arena on January 28. He followed that up with 13 points, eight boards and three blocks against the Hornets two nights later.

For the year, the 25-year-old was second among LA’s rotational players in defensive rating at 100.0.

The Clippers just signed Winslow to a two-year, $8 million deal in August using part of their taxpayer mid-level exception.

Regarding the trade, the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman added this nugget:

This is interesting from a Heat perspective. The more teams than join the Heat below the tax, the smaller the payout to a team, such as the Heat, already under the tax. Tax overage divided among non-tax teams. https://t.co/aVHq7pusnr — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 4, 2022

Heat All-Chill Ahead of the Trade Deadline: Analyst

In his latest batch of trade deadline musings, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz attempted to gauge how desperate teams across the Association are to make a deal. Where the Heat were concerned, he indicated that the team’s deadline panic meter remains low.

“Miami has struggled to keep all of its starters on the court this season, but has been quite good when healthy,” he wrote while noting that the club should get a boost with Victor Oladipo’s return alone.

Swartz did, however, opine that the Heat should be at least listening to offers for Duncan Robinson.

“He’s Miami’s best chance at salary-matching for another star,” he added, mentioning the Pistons’ Jerami Grant and Christian Wood of the Rockets by name.

