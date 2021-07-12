Miami Heat Trade Talks Intensify for Cavaliers’ Top Scorer: Report

The Miami Heat are already working on rebuilding for next season, and a name that remains constant in trade talks is Cleveland Cavaliers Collin Sexton, according to the latest report.

“Collin Sexton’s name is popping up a lot more in trade chatter, according to sources,” Locked on Cavs’ co-host Evan Dammarell tweeted on July 11. “It also feels like a rookie max extension is off the table. Those same sources say the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, and the Indiana Pacers are interested in acquiring the young Cleveland guard.”

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Sexton, a former lottery pick out of Alabama, is one of Cleveland’s best scorers. He finished the season averaging 24.3 points and 4.4 assists per game.

The 22-year-old is the exact kind of weapon Miami needs on offense, a guard that can dominate in the mid-range area, and whose three-point shooting could see a huge boost playing alongside the Heat’s core duo that is Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Sexton was First Linked to the Heat in June

After Miami was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, Greg Sylvander and Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports Network reported on ongoing discussions between the Heat and Cavaliers.

Hawk and Sylvander said the Heat may be willing to work out a deal that includes Sexton and veteran forward Kevin Love:

To add to this report from Adam Borai, the Miami Heat have explored trades to acquire Collin Sexton individually, as well as in a package that includes Kevin Love, according to a league source. The Heat have also canvassed the league for a third team to get involved. The Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple future second-round picks that interest Miami as cost controlled, non-guaranteed contracts to add players to their developmental system.

Sexton Is Looking to Sign a Max Rookie Extension

The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is looking to get paid next season. If Cleveland passes on signing Sexton to a max rookie extension, which can be worth north of $168 million, he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer.

Because the Cavaliers have the third overall pick in this year’s draft, Cleveland could obtain a top guard like Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs, which could make Sexton expendable.

The latest Heat Sexton rumors from @AmicoHoops: • Heat have Sexton high on their list of potential acquisitions this summer • Tyler Herro is a name that could make the trade 'doable' • The Heat are one team that would take back Love if it meant acquiring Sexton. pic.twitter.com/odmwzV7OYO — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 12, 2021

According to Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz, a trade with Cleveland could come to fruition if the Heat are willing to part with veteran Goran Dragic.

Dragic, when healthy, is a vital piece of the Heat’s roster. This past season he averaged, 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 0.7 steals. He shot 43.2% on field goals, 37.3% on three-pointers, and 82.8 % on free throws.

Swartz wrote, “The Cavs could offer him their full $9.5 mid-level exception… Even a new deal for Jarrett Allen will leave Cleveland plenty of space below the luxury-tax line to sign Dragic and a few other bargain vets.”

READ NEXT: Heat’s Sharpshooter Has Cabin Fever: Leaving Miami Is ‘Enticing’