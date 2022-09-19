Heat Again Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for ‘MVP Candidate’ Guard

Over the weekend, the Miami Heat were linked to a surprising star in trade rumors. After spending the summer in the sweepstakes for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, it seems that the Heat are prepared to run it back with mainly the same roster that took them to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The team lost PJ Tucker but has plans to fill that role with what they consider to be a rising star. However, while the team didn’t add a star as fans hoped this offseason, that doesn’t mean that they won’t this season, and one NBA insider shared the possibility that the team could acquire a talent like DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls near the trade deadline.

“If the Bulls struggle out of the gate the way they limped home last season, DeRozan could return some real mid- and long-term value to a Bulls team featuring Zach LaVine, Pat Williams, and a troupe of young guards. Coming off a monster season, DeRozan’s stock will never be higher.

The Heat—with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jović—have the pieces to bring DeRozan to South Beach. A DeRozan-Jimmy Butler wing pairing would give Miami a better offensive edge (especially if Butler doubles the number of 3s he took in the regular season, as he did in the playoffs) to overcome the Bucks and the Celtics without sacrificing overall defense. In return, the Bulls get a manageable contract in Robinson’s, a great prospect in Jović, and a budding star in Herro, who they would likely want the Heat to sign and extend as part of any deal,” David Thorpe from True Hoop wrote.

Heat Again Mentioned in DeMar DeRozan Rumors

Now while one mention is a surprise, two starts to build excitement or expectations. In a conversation with an Eastern Conference Executive, Sean Deveney was told more about the potential market for DeRozan, and the Heat were again mentioned to be in the running.

“Well, everyone has a market, right? The fact that the Lakers wanted him and screwed it up, that has been talked about a lot. If there was a way for the lakers to get him, they would, of course. But that ship sailed. The Bulls are not going to take back Westbrook for DeRozan and the Lakers aren’t sending you Anthony Davis, and that’s the only way a deal would work.

If this season starts the way last season ended, there is a chance the Bulls could explore all options. And you’d get some good offers. Teams like the Knicks or Dallas or Portland, certainly Miami, they’d give up pieces and picks for a player like DeRozan. He was an MVP candidate for most of last year. But it would have to be a disaster of a season for that to happen,” an executive told Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney.

DeMar DeRozan in South Beach?

Obviously, a trade for DeRozan brings instant offense to the Heat and an excellent option to team with Butler. DeRozan is reunited with Kyle Lowry in the Heat’s backcourt, and the team could contend without giving up an incredible amount. The proposed deal also answers some ongoing concerns about handling Tyler Herro’s looming contract extension. Do you believe DeRozan is better than what Herro will be? That’s the question. If you do, dealing for the five-time All-Star is a no-brainer win now, move.