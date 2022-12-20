Heat Linked to Former MVP for Needed Point Guard Depth

Last season the Miami Heat made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and were a game, actually a shot away from the NBA Finals, before being eliminated in game seven by the Boston Celtics. All season long, the newest Heat acquisition, Kyle Lowry, was hampered by injury and personal issues that kept him out of games. It even kept Lowry out of games for the Heat in the playoffs missing eight games across their three playoff series. Because of this, an NBA executive believes it would be a good move for the Heat to add depth at point guard and a name that came up was three-time All-Star Derrick Rose.

With the New York Knicks potentially being sellers at the trade deadline, the Knicks’ veteran point guard experiencing a career renaissance was named as a potential Heat target by an Eastern Conference Executive to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

“Rose has gotten a lot of interest, but no one is going to give up a first-rounder for him at this point—he is 34 and has not been healthy for years now. He is tough to trade because he has a team option next year, so someone would have to guarantee that. The Lakers had contact about him, they have been interested in him for a while, but they’re not going to give up a pick for him. Miami is a team to look at there. They’re not confident that Kyle Lowry will be healthy in the playoffs, and they’ve had interest in Rose before. Dallas signed Kemba (Walker), but if he does not work out, they’d be a possible spot. The Knicks are not going to trade him, though, unless they can get him someplace he wants to be, and he has not said yet that he wants to be traded,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Derrick Rose to Miami?

Rose was named because of past Heat interest. The Heat looked at Rose before finalizing their trade for Lowry in 2021. However, Lowry was the point guard that wound up in South Beach. So far, he has had flashes in a Heat uniform but has been largely disappointing. This season he is averaging 14 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. However, his ability to stay available is a concern, especially in a playoff run, and adding Rose to the depth chart could be a good move for them.

Rose has slipped from the Nets rotation recently and could likely benefit from a change of scenery if the right deal was presented to New York. The former MVP point guard is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per contest in 13 minutes per game, which is down from his 12 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds average last season. Given the opportunity, Rose has proven an ability to contribute for his teams.

Heat Also Looking for Jae Crowder Trade

The Derrick Rose rumors aren’t the only potential trades the Heat have looming, as Caleb Martin is now eligible to be traded, and Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon will be available on January 15. This has the teat “re-energized” in potential trade talks, particularly for disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

“The Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting January 15,” Shams Charania wrote for The Athletic.