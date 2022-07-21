Heat Rumors: Utah Radio Host Drops Major Bombshell on Jazz Star Trade

While the Miami Heat‘s pursuit to land Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is well known, ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on July 19 that any potential trade for the three-time All-Star “is going to take some time,” as Utah’s asking price is extraordinarily high.

In addition to the Heat, the New York Knicks are considered strong contenders to land Mitchell. However, The Athletic’s Tony Jones said on ESPN 700 last week that “the Knicks backed away” after the Jazz requested six first-round picks, and that should a deal come to fruition, it’s not happening any time soon.

But on Thursday, July 21, Utah radio host Patrick Kinahan announced on The Zone Sports Network show that a trade deal involving Mitchell “is done” and would be announced imminently.

“I’m hesitant to say this, but I’ve been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done, it’s agreed upon — that they’re working out some final details to have it be announced here shortly, and quote — ‘it’s a haul.’”

“I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell trade is done – it's agreed upon. They're working out the final details to be announced here shortly…. It's a haul" – Utah Radio show Jake & Ben Podcast ft @PKKinahan (via @ZoneSportsNet) 👀 pic.twitter.com/PgHRdWe9VM — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 21, 2022

“I mean these are just texts, I haven’t confirmed them, because I literally got them right now,” Kinahan continues. “I don’t wanna give up more than that. There’s connections there and we’ll just leave it at that. I don’t think it’s a big surprise… it’s a matter of when not if.”

Co-host Jake Hatch admits he’s surprised because “the when was expected to get drawn out for a long time.” But Kinahan says, “It could, but I’m being told it’s not.” However, a few minutes later on the show, when Hatch says, “It’s done” regarding a trade for Mitchell, Kinahan starts to walk back part of his claim. “I’m not reporting it’s done, but I’m saying it’s going to get done… that’s not breaking news, is it?”

Hatch also tweeted, “My man @PKKinahan said on The @ZoneSportsNet that he’s hearing from a source close to Danny Ainge that the Utah Jazz have ‘agreed upon’ a deal to trade Donovan Mitchell, but that the ‘deal is not done’. #TakeNote.”

“I’m hesitant to say this…but I’ve been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done…working out some final details to have it be announced here shortly…and ‘it’s a haul’“ — Utah sports radio host @PKKinahan on @ZoneSportsNet pic.twitter.com/FH2kAAJTPV — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 21, 2022

While Kinaham doesn’t say which team won the Mitchell sweepstakes, he does note that “the Knicks are the most motivated to get him” — a bold statement considering Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said on his podcast last week that Miami was working behind the scenes, “trying to find multiple picks to either send Utah for Donovan or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant.”

Man god is good🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 21, 2022

Sending the rumor mill into overdrive on Thursday, Mitchell sent out a cryptic tweet that read, “Man god is good 🙏🏾,” which caught fans’ attention. “Did the Knicks just put a trade package together to trade for you?” one fan asked, while another person responded with a photo of Mitchell photoshopped in a Heat jersey alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat Are Urged to Trade for Mitchell Instead of Nets Superstar Kevin Durant

“He’s absolutely better, but he’s not enormously better where it’s a no-brainer considering all the other assets Utah would want,” – West Scout on Donovan Mitchell being better than Tyler Herro (Via The Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/GBgIUh0NOx — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 16, 2022

While Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is the Heat’s No. 1 trade target, as Fischer reitereated on Tuesday, ESPN’s NBA Insider Kevin Pelton has urged Miami to dedicate all their time and energy on landing Mitchell instead.

“Durant turns 34 in September, which puts him in the same range as Miami starters Jimmy Butler (33 in September) and Kyle Lowry (36),” Pelton wrote. “By contrast, the 25-year-old Mitchell would reset the Heat’s timeline and align it with 24-year-old center Bam Adebayo. And if Miami doesn’t think the Nets will ultimately trade Durant, this might be its best chance to land a third star while [Jimmy] Butler is in his late prime.”

Despite his age, Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA. Last season, the 12-time All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

As for Mitchell, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season.

ESPN’s Proposed Trade for the Heat to Land Mitchell

Last week, Pelton offered a three-team trade proposal involving the Oklahoma City Thunder that would successfully land Mitchell in Miami:

Utah receives:

Tyler Herro

Nikola Jovic

Duncan Robinson

Gabe Vincent

2023, 2027, and 2029 first-round picks

Miami receives:

Donovan Mitchell

Udoka Azubuike

Oklahoma City receives:

2025 first-round pick via Miami (protections removed)

2024 second-round pick (top-50 protected)

2028 and 2029 second-round picks

While the former No. 13 overall pick from. the 2013 NBA Draft is perceived to have an interest in joining the Knicks since he’s a native of Elmsford, New York, “Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks,” The New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield wrote earlier this month.

