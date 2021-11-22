Heat Star Breaks Silence on Knee Injury: Status Revealed Vs. Pistons

During the third quarter of the Miami Heat‘s matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, November 20, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson suddenly exited the game and headed to the locker room.

Robinson remained out for the rest of the game as the 27-year-old forward suffered a right knee contusion. On Monday, November 22, he spoke to the media for the first time since suffering a bruised knee and revealed a major update on his status for Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Robinson was participating in practice at Georgetown University on Monday, which is a great sign. “It feels pretty good. It feels all right,” Robinson said after practice, as reported by Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang.

On the play that caused him to exit the game with 4:56 remaining the third quarter against the Wizards, “Just a play in the paint, just kind of hit knees and came together with somebody,” Robinson noted. “I think it was Brad Beal. But it feels alright.”

Not being able to finish out the game, however, doesn’t sit well with Robinson. “It’s not a great feeling,” he said. “I want to be out there helping out in any way that I can, even if it’s just on the bench supporting.”

Thankfully, no MRI exam was needed on Robinson’s knee and he’s currently questionable to play against the Pistons on Tuesday night, which is a huge relief. Ex-Heat player Kendrick Nunn, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has been out nearly a month after suffering the same injury, and is still “ways away from returning,” per SB Nation.

“It was a little sore, Robinson said after practice. But “ultimately, I’ve been fortunate that I haven’t had any sort of knee thing in my past, so the fact that it was that, we just kind of decided and got a recommendation that it was probably best to just kind of take it easy.”

Being Active Means Robinson Can Continue His Record Attempt of Most Consecutive Games Played

Robinson is one of the most reliable players on the Heat’s roster, but he’s also one of the most dependable stars in the NBA. He’s appeared in 164 consecutive games since April 9, 2019, and is just 10 games away from breaking the league’s record.

As it stands, Robinson has the second-highest record behind Glen Rice, who played 174 consecutive games during his career.

“The record itself doesn’t mean a lot,” Robinson said. “But the fact that I pride myself in just always being available, always being reliable and somebody you can count on. That is what I pride myself on, not necessarily the record.”

Robinson also does way more than just show up. When he’s on the court, the Heat have outscored opponents by 89 points thus far this season. “I’m going to do everything I can to just try to play,” Robinson said. “That’s what I do every single night.”

Robinson Is Ready to Break Out of His Shooting Slump

Robinson signed a five-year $90 million contract extension this summer, the biggest deal ever offered to an undrafted player in the NBA. In the past two seasons combined, only two other players have scored more threes than Robinson (520), Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (545), and Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield (553).

While Robinson’s one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA, he’s been struggling hard getting the ball in the basket this season. In the Heat’s 17 games, he’s averaged 10.6 points, shooting 33.1% on 8.9 three-point attempts per tilt.

“Any time you go through a stretch when the ball is not going in, and I’ve had them before, it’s frustrating,” Robinson said earlier this season. “It’s particularly frustrating when you’re starting out a year and you’re starting with a clean slate. It’s a great thing that a team is winning.”

“But at the same time, I want to feel like I’m doing my part and contributing,” Robinson continued. Guys are being super unselfish and putting me in situations to be successful and I don’t feel like I was capitalizing.”

