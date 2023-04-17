‘Stubborn’ Erik Spoelstra Unlikely to Budge on Victor Oladipo for Heat-Bucks Game 2

Victor Oladipo has racked up eight DNP’s in the Miami Heat‘s last 12 games, including Sunday’s Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The win didn’t come without a price as Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his hand, which will keep him sidelined for four-to-six weeks, according to multiple reports.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Chris Haynes reported in a tweet.

In Herro’s absence, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is going to have to find someone to help fill the void. An anonymous Eastern Conference head coach told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the young star’s replacement likely won’t be Oladipo.

“I don’t think so,” the source told Heavy Sports. “Erik Spoelstra can be stubborn, in a good way I think—he sticks to principles and it sets an example for everyone else. But you get into the playoffs and you’ve got to find ways to keep winning. This is on the front office for not doing anything to get Spo more depth, for coming into this year thinking they could catch lightning in a bottle and Vic to play great. That did not happen and it really is not much of a game plan to say, ‘Hey let’s hope we get lucky on this guy.’

Spoelstra is essentially between a rock and a hard place, according to the source. He’s left with the choice to either play Oladipo, who has been subpar on the offensive end all season, or trot out Duncan Robinson, who is pretty much a cone on defense.

“If you’re Spo, you’ve essentially got two cards to play, and you can either have your offense grind to a halt and let Oladipo play or have your defense get killed and have Robinson play,” the coach said. “Tough spot to be in.”

Jimmy Butler Says Heat Will Miss Tyler Herro After Injury

While Spo will do his best to try and mask the team’s now lack-of-firepower with Herro’s injury, Jimmy Butler doesn’t feel it’s possible.

“You can’t fully make up what Tyler has been for our team all year long,” Butler said via Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Sun. “But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam, and whoever Spo calls upon to do an offensive assignment, a defensive assignment, to bring some energy, to dive on the floor, to get a loose ball or rebound. It’s all hands on deck at all times, and now more than ever.”

Jrue Holiday on Heat’s Chances vs. Bucks: ‘Anything Can Happen’

The Heat’s Game 1 victory at Fiserv Forum may have been a surprise to many, but not Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Prior to the opening meeting between the two teams, Holiday explained that Miami is a tough team and that “anything can happen.”

“I feel like one through eight there’s always a chance,” Holiday said via Bally Sports Wisconsin. “It doesn’t matter that we got the one seed. Miami’s a good team. They’re tough. We know how they play. They play hard, they’re physical, they’re never gonna give up. So, I think at any point in any series, East or West, anything can happen. So we gotta be the one’s who are the hungrier team, the more competitive team.”