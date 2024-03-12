Former Heat Rival, 5-Time Star Open to Joining Miami

Former NBA All-Star John Wall appeared on Miami Heat alumni Udonis Haslem’s and Mike Miller’s podcast. Wall was asked about the prospect of joining the Heat on the March 12 episode of “The OGs.”

Wall explained why he would be open to joining the team.

“I feel like I could help them a lot,” Wall said. “Even if I didn’t start, come off the bench, I think I could be another person who could help them (and) impact them. Me and (Haslem) talk bout this plenty of times, and I work out with Bam (Adebayo) a lot, so you never know what could happen.”

The Heat have shored up their backcourt depth in recent weeks. They traded for Terry Rozier and then added Delon Wright and Patty Mills to their guard rotation. Knowing how many players they’ve added to the team, Wall might not be necessary. However, after Josh Richardson had season-ending surgery on his shoulder, that hurts their depth with the playoff on the horizon.

Wall hasn’t played in the NBA since 2023, when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers. In his last year, Wall averaged 11.4 points while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from three. The Clippers traded him to the Rockets at the NBA Trade Deadline, who promptly waived him. He has yet to find another team since.

During his heyday with the Washington Wizards, John Wall made the All-Star team for five straight seasons from 2014 to 2018.

John Wall Floated as ‘Sneaky’ Free Agent Target

Wall has been floated as an option for the Heat before. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley mentioned Wall as a “sneaky” free agent addition for the Heat in a December 20, 2023 story.

“John Wall would hardly be a cure-all solution, but his resume is about as rich as any you’ll find on the open market.

“Granted, the five-time All-Star’s best days are behind him, but he still looks capable of creating for himself and his teammates. Just last season, he averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 assists per 36 minutes. As a change-of-pace point guard, there’s still some pep in his step.”

The Heat have since made some changed to their roster, but Wall has remained a free agent. He may very well live up to that label, but it might not be in Miami.

John Wall Held Private Workout in 2023: Report

Wall has not given up on resuming his NBA career. During the 2023 NBA offseason, he once held a private workout for multiple teams.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported via his X account that Wall worked out for multiple NBA teams. Indications were that the Heat were not one of them.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko reported on July 9, 2023.

Wall is 33 years old but has a long rap sheet of injuries. The Heat appear to be set with their guard rotation, but Wall could be someone they look into during the 2023 NBA Offseason.