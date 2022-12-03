Heat and Eastern Conference Rival Have Mutual Interest in Trade Involving 24-Year-Old Starting Power Forward

A major question for the Miami Heat since before the opening tip of the regular season has been how the team would replace PJ Tucker at power forward, and then once Caleb Martin was announced, how would he hold down the Heat’s frontcourt? We are now nearly a quarter into the season, and Martin has proven to be a serviceable forward. It’s still evident he is playing out of position, but one NBA coach recently told Heavy Sports that Martin has been good for them, but it does keep the Heat undersized, and how will he fare as the long NBA season heads on.

“He has been really good for them, especially on the defensive end. He has come a long was as a defensive presence, and the fact that he can hold his own against power forwards, that speaks to his athleticism. I’d worry about the size issue, with him and Bam (Adebayo), over time, you’re looking at an undersized pair there, and that could be a problem. It could wear them out. He’s never played this many minutes, never played anything close to it—is he going to hold up? If he does, he has been a good fit there for him. I would want more help behind him, though,” the Eastern Conference Coach told Heavy Sports.

Heat Have Expressed Interest in Rival Power Forward

Without knowing how Martin will fare late into the season, the Heat have been linked to a potential answer at the power forward position, with Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics being named by Greg Sylvander of Five Reason Sports. Slyvander shared that the two sides have common interest in getting a deal done this season.

“The Miami Heat have honed in on Grant Williams as a player of interest via trade. There appears to be mutual interest in a potential move at some point this season, per sources. A third team may be needed to facilitate. (The) assumption is (the) Heat would acquire Williams with intent to extend him,” Sylvander reported via Five Reasons Sports ‘Off the floor’ update service.

Williams had strong performances in the Celtics’ 2022 playoff run, and put him on the radar of a lot of teams with his ability to shoot the three, rebound, and defend multiple positions. So far this season, the forward is averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 45.8% from deep and 53.4% from the field. A style of play that would fit well in South Beach.

Grant Williams on Expiring Contract

Early on this season, the Celtics were in contract extension talks with Williams but were unable to get a deal done before the deadline passed, and following the season, the forward will enter restricted free agency, and Boston will have the chance to match any off the big man receives.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Williams and the C’s were off slightly in their contract negotiations, drawing the line at $12.5 million annually over four years, giving Williams a $50 million dollar deal. However, William was seeking something in the range of $14 million annually, and the deadline passed without a deal.

“During extension talks with Grant Williams, the Celtics never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years, league sources told HoopsHype. As I previously reported on HoopsHype, Williams would’ve taken a deal for $14 million annually. There are some around the league that believe an offer around $18 million annually could be too much for Boston to match in restricted free agency,” Scotto wrote.

With his contract being restricted, the Celtics are under no pressure to deal the star to get something back in return, but if they decide to move on from Williams, it would be interesting if the Heat could put together an enticing offer for the power forward.