Heat Encouraged to Pursue 10-Time All-Star in Free Agency

Not many teams are in the position the Miami Heat find themselves in right now.

Littered with young talent, and topped off with star-powered veterans, the Heat are set to be contenders in the Eastern Conference for years to come. However, some of the team’s younger talent is clearly ready for a bigger role within the team, but it’s clear there are not enough minutes for that to happen.

So, Miami is in a weird spot – their veteran stars all have multiple years left of their deals, and their younger guys are ready to be high-level contributors now. We’re probably going to see a consolidation trade in the near future, or Miami could choose to run it back and hope everyone buys into lessened roles in return for a run at a championship.

Still, the Heat will need to bring in fresh blood during the off-season to keep everybody on their toes. One player that might interest Pat Riley and the front office is Carmelo Anthony, who will become a free agent at the end of the season following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ failure to make the postseason.

According to a Western Conference executive that spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, the Heat are a dark horse contender to acquire Anthony’s signature, should they show interest in the veteran forward.

“That is one place I could see both sides saying it makes sense. But only if Miami makes a trade. They have a lot of young guys who need minutes and they have to figure out how that will be sorted. If it is Melo or, say, Caleb Martin, they’re going to keep building up Martin,” The executive told Heavy.

Miami Has a Good History With Veterans

Erik Spoelstra is a miracle worker when it comes to getting the best out of aging players. The Miami head coach puts everybody in a position to succeed and understands the value of older heads – both as on-court assets and locker room leaders.

With Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Udonis Haslem as the team’s current elder statesmen, Anthony would easily slot into Miami’s rotation and thrive within Heat culture. Of course, Spoelstra will demand a two-way effort, which means Anthony will have to prove he’s capable of operating within the Heat’s defensive system if he wishes to earn regular minutes.

Still, Anthony will likely be keen to join a Heat team with aspirations of winning a championship – a feat that has alluded the elite scorer for his entire career, while Miami should have interest in Anthony’s scoring, both on the perimeter and from the mid-range.

Miami Will Face Competition for Anthony

Anthony will be a sought-after commodity this off-season, should he choose to continue playing. Contending teams around the NBA will likely enquire about the possibility of adding him to their roster following three good seasons as a role player from the former superstar.

The New York Knicks have been suggested as a potential landing place for Anthony, who spent a little over six seasons with the team during his prime, averaging 24.6 points, seven rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. However, New York doesn’t project to be in contention for a championship next season, and that fact alone is probably enough for Anthony to look elsewhere, especially since his next contract may be his last.

The lakers should look to move on from Carmelo Anthony. He still has the ability to give you some buckets that’s never question, but it’s his lack of ability on defense that’s a major issue. These young players know the game plan when ever he’s on the floor. “ Attack Melo”. pic.twitter.com/lfqicgN4di — TWCSPORTS (@twcsports) April 17, 2022

When speaking to Heavy, the Western Conference executive also suggested the Boston Celtics as a possible destination for the veteran forward, noting how the team could benefit from additional veteran leadership off the bench.

“If you’re (Jayson) Tatum or (Jaylen) Brown, they’d welcome a veteran like that. They have young shooters that they are not playing and maybe they prioritize those guys. But he’d be a security blanket,” The executive said.

So, should the Heat have interest in adding Anthony this off-season, they may need to move quickly to acquire his signature, because it seems like multiple other teams will be reaching out with offers of their own.