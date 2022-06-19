Miami Heat Get Important Update on Bradley Beal Sweepstakes

Bradley Beal has been considered to be on the radar of Pat Riley and the Miami Heat for a few seasons now. However, at the time, the Heat were unwilling to give up some of their younger assets to successfully acquire the star guard. This offseason, Beal has a $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which he will elect whether or not to accept or reject to become an unrestricted free agent. And apparently, before he has opted out of his contract, Beal has made his decision.

Earlier in June, Beal spoke to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks about his decision to opt into his player option would hinge on whether he believes the Wizards can win in 2022-23 and beyond.

“Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with? And, obviously, the team. So, it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front, and I have to do what’s best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision, and time is counting down. We’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.

“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do. I want people to respect that,” Beal told Rooks.

Beal’s Latest Comments

On Saturday, June 18, Beal spoke with Josh Robbins of The Athletic about his potential free agency.

“Beal said he has made up his mind about his playing future but declined to disclose his decision, saying it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract while he’s still fulfilling his current contract,” Robbins reported.

Although Beal wasn’t talking about his decision, he did comment on if other NBA players had reached out in an attempt to recruit the three-time NBA All-Star.

“A lot. A lot. You know I can’t give you names,” Beal shared in his interview with Robbins.

Whether or not those players recruitment played a role in his decision or can still change his mind will be seen in a few weeks.

Bradley Beal Free Agency

The Washington Wizards hold Birds Rights over Beal, and because of that are the only team that could offer him a five-year contract. That contract could be worth up to a maximum total of nearly $248 million. The most that any other team could offer Beal in free agency is a four-year deal worth a maximum total of roughly $184 million, even if it’s a sign-and-trade.

He has previously expressed his desire to remain with the Wizards and if he was to leave and make a decision before even opting out of his player option, his comments could cause tampering allegations. However, if he was to stay it is odd considering his comments to Rooks on wishing to go to the team in the best decision to win. It is hard to believe that the Wizards are that as their roster currently sits.