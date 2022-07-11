Heat Have Interest in $85 Million Forward in Potential Offseason Deal

Kevin Durant remains a possibility for the Miami Heat following his July 30 trade demand. However, the window of getting a deal done appears to be closing, or at least getting quieter each day. Most recently, Brian Windhorst shared on the July 11 episode of ESPN’s Get Up that “The price tag for Durant may not be as high as the Nets wanted.” This comes after reports that the Nets may choose to keep Durant as he has four years still remaining on his contract.

In fact, at first, Durant having four years remaining on his contract was considered a strength in trade negotiations, and now it could be one of the things holding teams back from dealing for the twelve-time All-Star.

“As I talk to teams, the four years on his contract is not necessarily viewed as an asset. If he was 24 instead of 34, I think we’d be looking at differently,” Windhorst shared.

If the Heat are unable to get a deal done for Durant, they do have fallback plans. Of course, Donovan Mitchell remains a possibility, but even Utah’s GM recently said the team has no intent to trade the All-Star guard. However, the Heat have other players they could target as well, and the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson recently shared another forward Miami could add this offseason.

Other Possible Heat Targets

If the Heat misses out on Mitchell or Durant, there is a contingency plan. Jackson wrote in his recent column about one direction the team may go this offseason to add to its current core, and one option being veteran forward Harrison Barnes.

“If the Heat doesn’t get Durant, deals for Phoenix’s Jae Crowder or perhaps Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes would become options,” Jackson wrote.

Barnes has been tossed around in trade speculation with the Sacramento Kings since the season ended. The forward had a strong year last season, averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Kings. He also shot close to 40% from deep and could be a valuable sharpshooting edition for the Heat. Duncan Robinson would likely be the piece that Miami deals in the trade, and Barnes can make up some of the shooting they lose from deep in the trade while adding a defensive prowess and a better rebounder.

Other Possible Heat Moves

Besides Mitchell and Durant, the Heat are in discussion for other postseason acquisitions. Dennis Schroder could be a ballhandler Miami adds in the offseason. While Schroder has been playing more off of the ball recently, he still brings a playmaking presence and scoring ability to the Heat’s second unit.

They were also recently linked to Eric Gordon. The team reportedly enquired about the veteran guard ahead of last month’s NBA Draft. The deal has the Heat acquiring Gordon and Houston Rocket forward Kenyon Martin Jr. in an offseason trade.

The Heat have also been attached to Carmelo Anthony and veteran big Montrezl Harrell in free agency, but Jackson also added that it “isn’t a feasible option because it would put Miami into the luxury tax, presuming Udonis Haslem returns for a 20th season.”