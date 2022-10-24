Heat Fans Strongly React to Trade Report Linking Miami to Suns Forward

The Miami Heat (1-2) is not off to a great start this season and the team’s lack of offseason moves, along with the decision to start the year without finding a true replacement for defensive stalwart P.J. Tucker, remains a glaring issue.

While it’s going to be a long season for the Heat if they can’t figure out what to do at power forward, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, Miami is actively looking to rectify the situation. While rumors of a possible reunion between the Heat and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder have swirled for months, Charania reported on Monday, October 24, that Miami is firmly in the mix to land the 32-year-old veteran.

“In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade,” Charnia wrote. “Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder.”

Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with the Suns last season. While his three-point shooting dipped 38.9% to 34.8% during the 2021-22 NBA season, which fell to 33.1% from February 1 on, he’s still a dominant veteran defender.

Heat trade for Crowder and there’s no reason to watch this season. https://t.co/V01gV9Kny2 — Jack (@WeirdAlf1) October 24, 2022

Despite the gaping hole on the roster, the bulk of Heat Nation couldn’t bring themselves to get excited about bringing Crowder back to Miami. One Heat fan tweeted “Heat trade for Crowder and there’s no reason to watch this season,” while another person wrote, “I’d rather play Kyle Lowry at the 4 than see Jae crowder in a heat uniform again.”

While several fans expressed the belief that adding the former No. 34 overall pick from the 2012 NBA Draft would be better than doing nothing, as he can defend multiple positions and easily slip back into Heat culture, the Suns’ asking price remains unknown. Former NBA reporter Rob Slater tweeted, “Phoenix’s return for Jae Crowder is going to send Heat Twitter into a tailspin.”

An Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, that the Heat offered up a trade for Crowder with Duncan Robinson, but the Suns “did not want Robinson.”

Rotowire contributor Mike Barner tweeted, “You know who needs Jae Crowder? The #Heat. Caleb Martin should not be a starter on a team that has championship aspirations,” and while that may be true, even Heat analysts are struggling to get excited about the disgruntled Suns forward. Days before Charania’s report came out, Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted, “I’m out on Jae Crowder…..” to which a fan responded, “It took you that long to come to that conclusion? Lol.”

Miami Is Crowder’s ‘Preferred Destination’

Yahoo! Sports analyst Jake Fischer reported earlier this month that Miami was Crowder’s “preferred destination, and as for the 6-foot-6 forward, who’s in the final year of his contract which pays $10.2 million for the 2022-23 NBA season.

If Crowder can deliver in Miami, Heat fans will quickly come around. According to Basketball Reference, the Suns were 5.4 points better per 100 possessions with Crowder on the court last season, tying Chris Paul for second among regular rotation players.

However, until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible, Miami will have a tough time making a deal for Crowder. Fischer wrote, “Plus, the Heat have high hopes for Martin, and Oladipo spurned a potential starting opportunity in Washington to return to Miami in free agency for an impact position. Most teams, not just the Heat, will look to evaluate their current groups through a 20-game sample or so before jumping to make any sweeping changes.”

Erik Spoelstra Continued to Speak Highly of Crowder After He Left

Crowder first joined the Heat via a three-team trade in February 2020. He was instrumental in Miami’s playoff run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble, during which the Heat ultimately lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

After the playoffs that year, in a story similar to what preceded Tucker’s ultimate exit, Crowder wanted a multi-year contract with Miami, but the franchise only offered the veteran forward a one-season guarantee. Crowder went on to sign a three-year $29 million deal with the Suns.

Miami struggled on both offense and defense without Crowder in the mix the following season and ended up getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. With Crowder, the Suns made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 and fought for the title against the Bucks.

During that series, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra sent a strong message to his former player in an e-mail to The Ringer.

“I love Jae and what he’s all about,” Spoelstra wrote. “He’s a winning player. He has a toughness in the way he competes, but he also has a sincerity and authenticity that makes everyone want to go to battle with him.”