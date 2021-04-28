Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Reveals 6x All-Star Is His Baby Girl’s Godfather

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is notoriously private about his personal life, however, while speaking with sports journalist Lindsay Czarniak and country singer Kane Brown on her podcast The Artist and The Athlete on April 27, the five-time All-Star revealed that his daughter’s godfather is a very famous baller.

The 31-year-old forward, who’s never publicly posted photos of his daughter Rylee nor of his child’s mother, Kaitlin Nowak, on social media, but on Tuesday, Butler shared that his best friend is Rylee’s godfather: Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry.

The topic arose not because Czarniak was probing into Butler’s personal life, but because she was asking Butler to name his favorite player to go up against.

“Probably Kyle Lowry,” said Butler. “Just because he’s one of my absolute best friends. He’s the godfather of my daughter. As competitive as it is, we’re always laughing, we’re always joking around. I would say something else, but then the NBA is gonna look at this and be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s tampering.'”

Butler last mentioned his daughter during an interview with GQ magazine in January. As a father, he revealed the powerful message he wants to instill in his baby girl.

“I got to make sure that women are on the same level as men now, because that’s what I’m going to teach her,” Butler said. “Anything a man can do, you can do. With my blood running through your veins, we’re not intimidated by anybody, no matter what color their skin is, if they’re male, female, how tall they are, how fast. We don’t care. You’re going to be the best.”

Rylee was born on October 29, 2019, which forced Butler to take paternity leave during the first three games of the season, delaying his official debut with the Heat.

Lowry Is Predicted to Finally Land with the Heat During the Offseason

Butler’s friendship with Lowry, 35, is well-known around the league, but after learning that the two are basically family, the rumored reports of Lowry soon joining his best friend in Miami once again intensified.

After obtaining Oklahoma City Thunder’s Trevor Ariza, the Heat were linked to trade deals around the NBA, but according to The Ringer‘s report, Lowry was who they really wanted.

It was one of the trade deadline’s most disappointing surprises when Lowry didn’t end up leaving Toronto, but Bleacher Report predicts that the blockbuster move is imminent.

Mandela Namaste reported that Lowry’s departure from the Toronto Raptors “seems like a forgone conclusion.” While he could be lured by the Philadelphia 76ers, Bleacher Report predicts Lowry will ultimately take his talents to South Beach:

One of the main reasons that Lowry and Miami are a great pairing is that he is apparently close friends with Jimmy Butler, and when you can keep your best player happy and improve your roster at the same time, you do it. However, Lowry also seems like a great fit in the Heat’s vaunted culture, as he’s been a great defender throughout his career and is willing to sacrifice his body, as evidenced by his reputation as the NBA’s preeminent charge-taker. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lowry land in his hometown or any number of other reasonable options, but Miami seems to be a favorite right now.

