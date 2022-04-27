Jimmy Butler’s Mysterious Injury: Latest Update on Heat Star’s Status

The Miami Heat were already in a precarious position heading into Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference series against the Atlanta Hawks knowing point guard Kyle Lowry was a scratch, but a few hours before tipoff, the team unexpectedly ruled out All-Star Jimmy Butler with a new injury.

The Heat announced Butler would miss Tuesday night’s game due to inflammation in his right knee. The news came as a huge surprise since the 32-year-old wing, who dropped 36 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals against the Hawks in Game 4, appeared to be in great health.

Throughout four playoff games, Butler averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 steals. While Butler missed a total of 25 games during the regular season due to a tail bone contusion, sprained right ankle, right and left big toe irritation, sinus congestion, and one veteran rest day — he was never ruled out due to a knee injury.

While the Heat announced that “there are no tests planned” for Butler’s injury — a great sign — it’s curious how and when the six-time All-Star got hurt.

Jimmy Butler in the first round: 30.5 PPG

7.8 RPG

5.3 APG

2.8 SPG

54.3% FG

pic.twitter.com/wUfCOd1bw7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 27, 2022

“He was sore yesterday with his knee, got a little bit [worse] today, and then the training staff just made the determination that he will not be available,” Spoelstra said prior to tipoff on Tuesday, April 26. As for when the injury occurred, neither Spoelstra nor Butler were completely sure.

“That sometimes just happens in the playoffs,” Spoelstra replied. “You’re doing things so hard and so intense. But he’s just not quite ready.”

With Lowry already ruled out with a strained left hamstring injury, there was great concern for how the Heat would fare without two of their biggest stars on the court. However, Gabe Vincent again filled in for Lowry, Victor Oladipo started in place of Butler, and the team pulled off an impressive 97-94 win to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

#HEATWin Game 5 Final – Miami 97, Atlanta 94 🔥 Oladipo: 23pts (3 3s), 3asts & 3stls

🔥 Adebayo: 20pts, 11rebs & 4asts

🔥 Herro: 16pts & 4asts

🔥 Strus: 15pts (3 3s) & 5rebs

🔥 Martin: 10pts & 4rebs pic.twitter.com/bWWBQdxgbH — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 27, 2022

“This was just a really inspiring team win,” Spoelstra said after the game. “Everybody that played had their fingerprints on this. We clearly had some adversity in this game, not having Kyle and Jimmy, and our group doesn’t even blink.”

Butler (& Lowry’s) Predicted Return Timetable

The gamble of resting both Lowry and Butler in a possible series-clinching game paid off. Now, the team has nearly an entire week off before the second round of playoffs starts, as the NBA announced that Round 2 won’t start until Monday, May 2.

As for whether or not Butler (and Lowry) will be able to start Game 1 of the second round, things are looking good. Sun Senintel’s Ira Winderman reported, “A source familiar with Butler’s knee inflammation and Lowry’s hamstring strain said it is possible one or both might have been able to play had a Thursday Game 6 been needed against the Hawks.”

If both players were near getting the green light to play if the Hawks pushed a Game 6, it’s safe to assume they will both be ready to roll when the Heat face either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors next week.

Coach Spo & Heat Players Credited the Sideline Support From Butler & Lowry for Boosting the Team

Statement made 🔴 on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals pic.twitter.com/jxTeGfpV19 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 27, 2022

Even though Butler and Lowry weren’t playing, according to Coach Spo and the Heat players on the court in Game 5, their presence on the sidelines was paramount in keeping the team in attack mode.

“They just infused great life into our guys, particularly when it got a little bit uneven,” Spoelstra said. “Guys were just coming back to the bench and they see Jimmy and Kyle right in there in the mix. It’s hard not to just gain confidence from that.”

Oladipo, who led the team in scoring with 23 points, three assists, and three steals, said Butler’s and Lowry’s energy helped feed his game.

“Jimmy helped me a lot in the fourth quarter. I appreciate him,” he said. “We appreciate Kyle. And we can’t wait ‘til they get healthy and get back out there helping us win.”

