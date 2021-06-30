Finals MVP Might Pick Heat over Lakers, per NBA Insider

Close your eyes and imagine a new “Big Three” in South Beach, one that would rival the glory days of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh. Now open them and see the altered reality of Kawhi Leonard in a Miami Heat uniform next season.

It’s a rumor that has picking up steam since April when the Los Angeles Clippers started falling down the standings. They recovered and earned the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference but they are one more loss away from going home early. Leonard could decide to opt out of his Clippers contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He holds a $36 million player option, with an Aug. 1 deadline on it.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat would be the two top destinations for him if he opted out. Tough choice. Or is it? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems to think that Miami would have the upper hand in that scenario. They have more cap space – $20.4 million in practical cap space (via Spotrac) – and the chance to team up with Jimmy Butler has always been intriguing to Leonard.

Here is what Smith said Tuesday night during an appearance on SportsCenter:

I would see him going some place like Miami before I saw that happening. Obviously, he would want his money, and I don’t know how much money the Lakers have to give him. That’s number one. But again, when you look at Kawhi Leonard, there’s no questioning his greatness, there’s no questioning his talent, and if you’re going for a championship, he’s your guy. But if you’re talking about building long term and building a culture, I don’t know if he’s proven to be that guy because of his durability issues. It’s just that simple to me.

Wow. Leonard and Butler, along with Olympic team member Bam Adebayo would form a pretty dangerous “Big Three” in Miami. Leonard is a perennial MVP candidate who has two NBA Finals MVP trophies to his name: 2014 (San Antonio Spurs), 2019 (Toronto Raptors) – and pretty sure we don’t have to remind Heat fans about the first one.

Leonard Out vs. Phoenix Suns in Playoffs

Leonard was ruled out for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain. It will mark his eighth straight absence in the playoffs after landing awkwardly in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. He had been averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game through 11 postseason contests. His Clippers trail the Suns 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

“Offensively, it has kind of hurt us because you play though your best player and a certain style all season and then trying to adapt in the playoffs, which they’ve done a great job doing,” Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters about losing Leonard. “But the biggest thing I think we’ve been losing without Kawhi, just from watching the playoffs and the series, is offensively and being able to create for other guys as well.”

Decision Day Looming for Miami Heat

Heat players and coaches might be sitting home watching the playoffs on TV just like the rest of us, but the Miami front office has been busy. The deadline for team or player options is Aug.1 and decisions must be made on Goran Dragic ($19.4 million) and Andre Iguodala ($15 million).

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, the Heat are “likely to bypass” both guys and possibly look to bring Dragic back on a smaller salary-cap slot or exception. Free-agent signings are allowed league-side starting on Aug. 6.